‘Here’s what I got with me it’s only like 20 bucks’: Woman asked by rich people if she’s wearing Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume. She isn’t

There’s nothing better than buying a really effective dupe. Not only do you get all the street cred of wearing designer stuff, but you also get it for a fraction of the cost. And for TikToker Tiff (@tiffsghosttalk), one perfume dupe led to a hilarious moment for her friend.

“I cannot stop laughing at this,” she shared before launching into an account one of her friends told her.

“[She was] out in Nashville, and she was with her husband. And she was sitting down, and there were some really rich girls in front of her. I asked, ‘How did you know she was rich?’ And she’s like, ‘Girl, they had that rich girl ponytail where it’s, like, slicked back.’ … It’s a dead giveaway. Slicked back ponytail?Money, honey.”

According to Tiff, these rich girls turned around and asked her friend if she was wearing the Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume. But to their absolute horror, she wasn’t. Instead, she shared that she had on a dupe that cost “twenty bucks.” Tiff said that after her friend offered the girls a spritz of the fragrance, they looked horrified and ran away. “The funniest story I’ve heard in a while,” she added. “I could not stop laughing.”

It’s worth pointing out that Baccarat Rouge 540 retails for $325 in the United States. In the comments section, viewers were similarly tickled by the tale, but there was one question on everyone’s minds: What perfume was her friend wearing?

According to Tiff, it was Ana Abiyedh Rouge by Lattafa Perfumes. It is listed at $37 on Amazon but is currently on sale for $20.69. Unfortunately for Amazon Prime customers, it is not returnable and does not ship for free.

This isn’t the only luxury dupe that amazed beauty enthusiasts on TikTok. Beauty influencer Vivian Tenorio (@viviantenorio) shared how Dollar Tree’s B-Pure range was identical in quality to Olay’s Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream.

Tiff didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.