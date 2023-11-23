A 17-year-old content creator claims she has already mastered how to make six figures a year online. She posted a viral video on TikTok giving viewers tips on how to start making money when you’re young.

By Wednesday afternoon, Taylor (tayrankine) had reached over 1.5 million views and 211,000 likes on her video. Viewers ask for more tips on how to jump start their own business. At the start of her video, Taylor says she is 17 years old, and makes 6 figures “strictly” online. “I’m gonna tell you guys how to do it,” she adds.

Taylor first starts by saying all you need to do in order to make money on the internet is to monetize your content. “It’s so much easier than people think,” she says. Her first source of income, and her biggest one, is the personal business she owns through Shopify, an e-commerce business.

“I’ve done it for 4 years now and have steady income there,” she says, “It’s called Boardwalk Beads if you wanna go check it out.” Taylor adds that she will make a video in the future specifically about starting a business through Shopify.

Other than her business, Taylor says her second form of income is YouTube. “A lot of people have this misconception that YouTube is outdated,” she says. “But you can make so much money once you get monetized.”

Taylor says that “transparency,” is not something that people on the internet do, but she thinks it is inspiring to hear about others. “So I’m gonna be kind of transparent with you guys,” she says, “I’m not bragging I just want to kind of inspire you guys to realize the opportunities that are out there.”

Then Taylor says that her most popular YouTube video was a tutorial on how to make bracelets. “I think I made $7,000 in the past two years off that video,” she says.

She points out that her video still makes money today. “That’s the great thing about YouTube, once you post the video it is on the internet forever, it will make you money potentially for the rest of your life,” she says.

Taylor’s third source of income is her Amazon Storefront. Amazon Storefront is a personalized account on Amazon where businesses can market their product to their customers through their own unique page.

Although she says her storefront doesn’t make her too much money, when she posts on TikTok “promoting items that I like, it’s a great way to make some money to invest in your influencing stuff.”

The fourth source of income Taylor mentioned is DePop. “I sell and flip a lot of clothes that I thrift,” she says. “I make it my goal at least once a month to go through my closet and sell everything that I don’t wear,” she adds. Taylor thinks this is a smart way to invest in new things you may need for an influencing career.

Lastly, she says her final source of income is a print on-demand business she has. “I honestly haven’t put as much work into it as I wish I had, but print on demand is a fantastic way to make money if you are an artist, or you like designing things.” Taylor says apps like Etsy and Shopify are good places to sell those items.

Before ending her video, Taylor says she will be making more videos on how to get started on a business. “Let me know what you wanna see in the comments,” she adds.

Viewers immediately flooded Taylor’s comment section questioning her age.

“17? In mars years or..?” one comment says. Taylor responded, “should I be offended by this.”

Another commenter says, “More like 25.” Taylor responds, “I made this in my school parking lot, HAHA.”

“I feel behind damn,” another says.

Taylor posted a second video showing viewers her birthday that is stated on her driver’s license. Taylor was born in March 2006, which makes her 17 years old.

Other viewers thank Taylor for sharing this information and ask her for more follow-up videos.

“Please talk more about print on demand,” a comment says. Taylor responds, “I’ll make a vid today.”

Taylor’s video on print-on-demand stores was posted 13 hours ago and had reached over 4,500 views.

The Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via TikTok direct message.