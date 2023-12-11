A TikTok user swears that Disney already celebrated its 100th anniversary 20 years ago. Viewers have an explanation.

In the viral video, Mantis (@mantist_) said she was confused because Disney celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year. That’s because she has physical proof that they also commemorated this 100-year milestone two decades ago.

Mantis reaches into her cupboard and pulls out a glass cup that’s decorated with various Disney characters—including Donald Duck and Mickey—and 100th anniversary branding.

“I don’t have any proof of this besides the fact that you’re gonna have to believe me,” Mantis said about the age of the cup.

“aren’t those the ones that got recalled for lead paint?” a person commented.

Mantis explained that she got the cup when she was about six years old at a McDonald’s with her dad.

“Why does it say 100 years of Disney on the bottom of this cup? Tell me why. And I know, you know, easily I could have bought this now. But it’s an old cup. Like it’s scratched up, you can see,” Mantis said, showing viewers the scratch marks on the multicolored paint.

The video is close to reaching 2 million views and has nearly 3,500 comments.

Commenters quickly cleared up the confusion, explaining that the first 100th year anniversary celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday and the second celebration was for Disney’s animation studio.

“That was 100 yrs of Walt. Born 1901 and cups were released in 2001. The 100 years of Disney right now is Disney Co created in 1923. Disney adult,” a top comment read.

A quick Google search confirmed this person was correct.

Mantis isn’t the only person confused by the two 100-year anniversaries. A whole Reddit thread under the Mandela Effect subreddit discusses the same thing, and those commenters came to the same conclusion.

“I remember Disney celebrating 50, 75 & 100 years within the past 2 years I’m so confused,” a person said.

“No I remember this when I was a kid my mom had the cups too,” another wrote.

