‘I’m screaming I’ve literally seen this photo’: Woman says Disney is ‘illegally’ using her face to advertise cruises

“Disney is currently illegally using my face,” says Rylie Shaw in a TikTok that by Wednesday had more than 2 million views.

Shaw, 19, has more than 1 million followers. She explains in the TikTok that although she and her brother grew up modeling and acting—including, ironically, doing some work for Disney—she discovered the mogul was using her face in an ad without consent.

She thinks this is the result of a 2015 trip to a Disney resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where her extended family purchased a “swimming with the dolphins” package, which came with photos.

Shaw, who “would have been around 11 at this time,” says her family had to sign a media release form, which stated Disney could use the photos for marketing. But she personally declined to sign it.

“In the acting world, you’re told not to sign those,” she says in the video. “Because a lot of brands will wanna do exclusive contracts, and if you’re in another brand’s ad, even if it was unpaid, they don’t wanna work with you.”

Three years later, during a visit to the same resort, she saw the photos of her family swimming with the dolphins, advertising the experience. She says her mother called to ask how this happened, since she didn’t sign the release form, and was told there wasn’t much she could do.

This year, Shaw was sent another photo by her aunt; those family photos from 2015 are now being used to advertise Disney Cruise Line’s “Dolphin Signature Swim.” However, as of Wednesday, that photo had been removed.

“I’m screaming I’ve literally seen this photo,” said one commenter, and a few others claimed they’ve also seen the dolphin photo before. A comment from Oct. 16 claims that the photo has been changed, so it’s possible Shaw’s TikTok, which was posted Oct. 14, is the reason.

Under the “Know Before You Go” section on the dolphin signature swim, it states “Guests are encouraged to bring cash or credit cards to purchase optional extras, such as pictures and souvenirs,” but does not get into details.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shaw and Disney for comment.