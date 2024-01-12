‘We will never be back’: Server turns a 1-star review she received from angry customer into a T-shirt to wear to work

One server proved she could turn lemons into lemonade with her funny reaction to getting a bad review.

In a viral video that has racked up over 921,300 views and more than 139,500 likes, TikToker Dani (@dandanthexanman) showed off a shirt she made to put the negative review she received proudly on display.

The six-second clip shows the content creator carrying a tray while wearing the shirt.

“When you get a 1 star review for being a bad waitress so make a top out of it,” an on-screen caption read.

To add to the comedic effect, the video is set to Lil Wayne rapping, “did a lot of sh*t just to live this here lifestyle.”

The server’s carefree attitude about the negative feedback was very relatable to viewers. In the comments section, they shared stories about how they handled similar situations.

“I had a survey returned calling me a ‘female waste of space’ so made it into an inspirational type poster and had it on my desk,” user Meg wrote.

“My friend got a complaint that said ‘the waitress looked like she hated her life’ lol,” another viewer commented. “[What] she told management was ‘I do.'”

“Someone gave me a review calling me a bull shark one time,” another commenter wrote. “Wish I did this.”

Another viewer applauded the generation of young workers for not taking anything too seriously.

“Our generation is so unserious and I love it!!” user DeAnna Monee Dyson said. “I hope they see this tiktok.”

The content creator shared the 1-star review with her followers in another video. In the review, the customer wrote, “We will never be back!” and accused the server of suggesting to her manager that the guests should sit outside in the cold because she had a headache and their baby was crying.

“She didn’t bother to hide her discomfort and looked at us like we were rubbish,” the customer also wrote.

The customer even named the server in the negative review.

