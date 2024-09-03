Sunset with text that says 'Grand Rising Queens!'

Krivosheev Vitaly/Shutterstock (Licensed)

The rise of the Grand Rising meme

Grand Rising and good morning to you.

Photo of Anna Good 

Anna Good

Memes

The Grand Rising meme refers to parodies of the phrase, an alternative to the greeting “good morning” that is meant to have more positive connotations.

What does ‘Grand Rising’ mean in slang?

The “Grand Rising” phrase in slang is, in some ways, the religious spiritual equivalent of saying “good morning.” The majority of the folks who use the phrase in earnest are religious to some degree and have ascribed its use in replacement of saying good morning as a way of thinking intentionally about the words they choose to say.

Tweet reads, 'I saw a 'grand rising' post today and I swear it just makes me think of canned biscuits.' with an image of biscuits rising in the oven.
@kedomi/X

According to The History of English website, those who use Grand Rising in the mornings as a greeting “have undergone a spiritual awakening of some kind” and that words are “vibrations that carry a specific meaning.” Because “morning” has an identical pronunciation to “mourning,” these folks are opting to use an alternative greeting to avoid negative emotions associated with loss.

Tweet reads, 'They gon 'grand rising' u all the way into chaos and confusion'
@Wale/X
Grand Rising Queens Memefrom Grand Rising Memes

What’s the difference between ‘Grand Rising’ and ‘Good Morning’?

For the most basic sense of them being a way to greet other people in the time before noon, there is no difference in meaning behind Grand Rising and Good Morning. For those who say Grand Rising instead of Good Morning, they see it as a spiritual greeting to show their love and thankfulness for the coming day.

Screenshot of a TikTok where a female comedian dressed in all black is standing on a purple-themed stage. Text overlay reads, 'Me when i get hit with that 'GRAND RISING KING' foolishness. I aint that deep. Just say GOOD MORNING!'
@amakersrestoration/TikTok

There are also numerous other meanings that people can use Grand Rising, such as in preparation for the day ahead, referencing the “rising” aspect of the phrase for rising for the day. For those who are more religious, Grand Rising, or Great Rising depending on the person’s wording preference, can also be a reference to prayer and speaking to God. Another meaning of the phrase could be simply an energetic declaration of energy for something highly-anticipated.

Dance Happy GIFfrom Dance GIFs

Meme examples and response

The phrase Grand Rising has been turned into memes on social media, as folks tend to do, and have twisted the meaning away from a religious one in many cases.

Tweet that reads, 'Some of them 'grand rising' women be pure evil. Stay woke kings'
@Wale/X

“Its just spirituality type speak from black ppl who place a lot of sacred value on words / the phonetics of words. Ive heard this and this sort of phrasing for various words from various ppl over the years,” Redditor u/GoodSilhouette explained, adding, “And ofc some people say it playfully, tongue in cheek which I do with friends here and there.”

@dreamgirlhav Sir…😩 #Capcut #MemeCut #relatable #trending #fyp #viral #consciouscommunity #toxicrelationship #hotepsbelike #dreamgirlhav #funny #jokes #unapproachable #singlelife #toxic #blackwomenoftiktok #blackwomen ♬ original sound – Dreamgirlhav

Not everyone is comfortable with the Grand Rising folks, with many on social media describing them as “cult-like”—including those like u/KeniLF, whose older sister is part of a church they describe as, “not really a cult but it is one of those huge megachurches where the pastor is a multimillionaire with a private jet/helicopter/etc.”

Reddit comment that reads, 'My older sister says 'Grand Rising' - I assume that’s because of her church. No one else that I know ever says that. Her church is very cult-y and is called out in the city subreddit as being a cult lol. It’s not really a cult but it is one of those huge megachurches where the pastor is a multimillionaire with a private jet/helicopter/etc. I just respond 'good morning' and keep it moving.'
u/KeniLF/Reddit

Some are amused by the phrase and asked if other phrases should be similarly replaced, with amusing results.

Screenshot of a woman on TikTok laughing at the grand rising meme on her greenscreened background.
@christalluster/TikTok
Screenshot of a woman on TikTok laughing at the grand rising meme on her greenscreened background of what folks say instead of good night.
@christalluster/TikTok
Dancing Cat Dance GIFfrom Dancing Cat GIFs
@tyneishaallen This one though 😂😂😂😂 let’s talk about some better pick up lines with women #fypage #fyp #explorepage✨ #explore #exploremore #datingtips #datingadvice #datingmemes #relationships #relatable #goodvibes #goodmorning #grandrising #funnyvideos #funny #funnymeme #fypシ゚viral #fypage #trending #followers➕ ♬ original sound – Mr. Poetic
@amakersrestoration Dont "GRAND RISING, KING" me…. Just say Good Morning. i aint that deep! #fyp #viral #fypシ゚viral #fypシ #grandrising #goodmorning ♬ original sound – Maurice's Custom Designs

TAGS

Memes Slang
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot