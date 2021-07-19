‘This is what should be done with white privilege’: Video shows white man pressuring cops to leave area where they were harassing people

In a video posted on Twitter on July 17, a white man is seen yelling at a Los Angeles police officer who allegedly had been intimidating people on a public boardwalk.

Featured Video Hide

“Get the fuck in the car, tough guy!” the man says to a cop, who quickly gets into his vehicle.

Advertisement Hide

Two @LAPDHQ officers hopped out of their car to intimidate people on the boardwalk. The police don’t control public space.



Get in your car and leave! pic.twitter.com/dptBsRxuMR — Nar Nar Jarbaeeeeee (@Manarjarban) July 17, 2021

The man is being praised on Twitter for his usage of his own white privilege. Some are calling him an accomplice to the Black Lives Matter movement.

My man, this is what should be done with white privilege https://t.co/dnswp8gdY1 — howdydoody (@SkeletorsOF) July 18, 2021

Advertisement Hide

“I have zero time for yts who have anything less than this energy,” @AngryBlkHoemo tweeted about the video.

As noted on Twitter, the white man’s ability to yell at a police officer without the cop retaliating—as far as the video shows—is an example of white privilege.

Many capitol rioters, a majority of them white, brutalized cops, were arrested, and given their due process. Meanwhile, Black people in America have been shot and killed by cops for simply walking home from a convenience store (Manuel Ellis), or holding a cell phone (Stephon Clark, Andre Hill).

I really need my white comrades to address the police like this ALL of the time. Trust me, you will be fine. https://t.co/UvzbbGbGpB — Michael E Hopson (@mhopson09) July 18, 2021

Advertisement Hide

The Daily Dot has reached out to the LAPD and Twitter user @ManarJarban, who posted the video.

Today’s top stories