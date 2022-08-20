‘Was my AirPod pissing you off from 15 feet away?’: Walmart worker calls out bakery manager who told her to remove her AirPods

In a viral TikTok video, a Walmart employee calls out a manager in a different department who told her to remove her AirPods. The clip sparked discussion about the authority of management from different departments within the large stores.

The video features the creator Sanaa (@justt.sanaa) as she sits in her car, wearing her Walmart vest.

“So, I work as a personal shopper,” Sanaa begins, describing her role and department at the store. “To start my day, I go into work with my AirPods cause it’s slow on Sundays. This lady from the bakery comes back and she’s like, ‘Oh, sorry, you have to take that out of your ear.’”

Sanaa says the woman was shouting at her, despite her wearing only one AirPod.

After her co-worker had stopped yelling, Sanaa says she asked for her name and department. The woman was the manager of the bakery. The TikToker claims that her authority was irrelevant to her since she works in an entirely different department. Sanaa finishes off the video by ranting about how the lady was bothered by someone fifteen feet away wearing AirPods.

“Why are you over here instead of frosting a cake? Was my AirPod pissing you off from 15 feet away?” Sanaa questions. “It wasn’t. That’s how I know you be doing too much.”

Sanaa then adds that the bakery manager was upset that she didn’t know who she was. “Manager of what? The cupcakes?” the TikToker jokes in her video.

The video has been viewed over 149,000 times as of Sunday. Many alleged current and former employees shared their thoughts and encounters with Walmart management.

“Girl I’m fighting with my managers rn Im overnight Lmaooo,” one user said.

“All team leads on the grocery side are the rudest I don’t know what crawled up there but damn,“ a second wrote.

“Yeah ‘managers’ of other departments always coming across the store to cause a problem,” a third viewer added.

Others shared their experiences working in Walmart’s online grocery pickup department.

“Y’all are slow … ON A SUNDAY??? We are always slammed on the weekends,” one TikToker wrote.

“I worked in ogp and I couldn’t survive without my AirPods,” another claimed.

“I work in ogp also & I swear the other departments always coming for us & we don’t be doing nothing,” a further user shared.

Sanaa isn’t the only worker to get in trouble for wearing AirPods on the clock.

User @killvrtz worked at a Smoothie King and was told by management that wearing AirPods on the job was “against store policy.” Of course, @killvrtz slyly hid his AirPods underneath his headset at work to make the time a bit more bearable.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sanaa for comment via TikTok comment, as other methods of contact were inaccessible.

