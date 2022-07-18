‘I hide them under the headsets and listen to music all day’: Smoothie King worker uses AirPods at work, sparking debate

A video of a Smoothie King worker using AirPods while on the job went viral on TikTok, sparking discussion about the use of headphones and earbuds at work in the comments.

The video features the TikToker (@killvrtz) filming himself at his job with a headset on. The overlay reads, “Manager: You can’t have your AirPods in while on the clock, it’s store policy!”

He then removes part of the headset, revealing his AirPods underneath. The text overlay narrates, “my sneaky a$$.”

The video has received over 202,000 views. A mix of reactions filled the comment section. The video resonated with some viewers who also wear AirPods or other earbuds at their jobs.

“I hide them under the headsets and listen to music all day and even be on ft,” one person shared.

“I use to do this 24/7 when I worked fast food,” a second commented.

“Me with my AirPods in at work rn,” a third stated.

“The amount of times I’ve done this,” a fourth said.

Others argued that listening to music on the clock shouldn’t matter, as long as the work gets done.

“My manager doesn’t care he just told me to pull them out if I see my district manager walk in he knows I work better with music,” one person wrote.

“My managers dont care, as long as we can take orders,” a second agreed.

“Not that serious,” a third said.

Several alleged employees of Smoothie King condoned the behavior and shared their experiences working for the company.

“Me today and i work at smoothie king,” one employee said.

“Yess fellow smoothie king worker we suffering,” another one wrote.

“Bruhhhhh i work at smoothie king too im at work rn,” a third said.

While the TikToker claims that AirPods and other headphone devices are not permitted at his Smoothie King location, wearing AirPods on the job has become relatively common among workers, regardless of employee rules. Last year, an Amazon employee went viral on TikTok for sharing how he hides his AirPods while working. Instead of a headset like @killvrtz, he used a mask to conceal his earbuds.

The Daily Dot reached out to @killvrtz for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories