‘Always tell us, we are vegan for a reason’: TikToker lets vegan friend eat non-vegan macaron because she looks ‘happy,’ sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, one user says she didn’t want to tell her vegan friend the macaron she was eating was non-vegan because she looked “happy” eating it.

“My friend who is a vegan of six years is eating a macaron for the first time and looks so happy I don’t want to tell her,” the user @lilibilifili wrote via voice-text on the video.

With over 1.4 million views, the TikTok sparked debate among users over whether or not the TikToker should have told her friend that the treat wasn’t vegan.

Many users argued that not telling her friend was disrespectful.

“This is not okay , this is exactly like feeding you possum or something & then laughing abt it,” one user said.

“Always tell us, we are vegan for a reason,” another said.

“If this isn’t a joke this is so disrespectful honestly,” a third said.

However, others defended the TikToker.

“Why are you all telling her that shes being a bad friend? I would’ve done the same. The other girl just looks happy,” one user said.

“Cheat days r ok too,” another said.

“Y’all are being Karen’s it’s not like it’s gonna be the end of the world,” a third user chimed in.

In a response to another user, the TikToker explained that she did eventually tell her friend, who she says “cried laughing” in response.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @lilibilifili via TikTok comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot