‘They only care about profits’: Universal Studios employee says company tried to fire her for being sick, sparking debate

A Universal Studios employee went viral after revealing how the company allegedly tried to fire her for being sick.

TikTok user Kehlani (@pre3ssureee) recounted her story in a TikTok. She says that on the day of her shift, she came in not feeling well. Before coming in, she claims that she “checked her temperature” and was “good to go.” She also says she had a mask and wanted a post that “required her not to do much.” In order to prove that her sickness wasn’t a lie, Kehlani checked her temperature in the video and revealed a 101.5 fever, an increase since she last checked it, and a runny nose.

Kehlani jumps back into the story, saying how she informed her manager she wasn’t feeling well and the manager allegedly gave Kehlani two options: send her home at the expense of ‘pointing’ her, leading her closer to termination because they were “short-staffed”, or she can put Kehlani at a station where she “doesn’t have to do much.” Kehlani says she chose the latter since she needed the money. Four hours into her shift, Kehlani claimed she couldn’t handle it anymore, where she was crying because she didn’t feel good.

After informing her manager she needed to go to health services, Kehlani says she headed to the department. Once she arrived, the health services team took her temperature where it was allegedly 100.1 degrees, and told her she needed to go home. Kehlani reported this information to her supervisor and she claims they attempted to fire her because she was “out of points” and attempted to depict her as if she never went to the health services.

Once it was confirmed that she wasn’t lying, the TikToker claims the manager told her not to “worry about the points” and “take as much time off as you need.” The following day, however, Kehlani says that Universal Studios called her trying to fire her.

Kehlani elaborated more in the caption, writing, “THEY MAKE ALL THAT MONEY OFF YALL , SLAVE US AND DONT EVEN PAY ENOUGH FOR IT!LET ME NOT FORGET I GOT THE SICKNESS FROM A SARGENT THEY HAD ON DUTY CHELSEA WHO WAS SICK DAYS BEFORE. O NOT CRACKING DOWN ON HER THO. THEYVE BEEN FIRING LEFT AND RIGHT IT NEEDS ATTENTION!”

The video racked up over 55,000 views as of Monday with many viewers encouraging her to take care of herself and not worry about the job.

“I’m sorry they don’t care about your health and well being..Please take care of yourself,” one viewer wrote.

“Take care of you first, file a complaint with the appropriate corporate dept,” a second said.

“Take care of yourself and see a doctor to have a doctor’s statement. c.y.a. hope you feel better soon,” a third echoed.

Others criticized companies who don’t value their employees.

“Most of these places, treat employees like animals, don’t care about the well being of employees. They only care about profits,” one person stated.

“Your health is priority and any employer who doesn’t care about your health doesn’t deserve you as an employee. You’ll find another job,” a second commented.

“I hate this happened to you sis !! I hate jobs with point systems like they act like we don’t get sick,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kehlani for comment via TikTok comment and Universal Studios via email.