‘Every store actually has their own font’: Trader Joe’s sign maker shows how she makes price boards in viral TikTok

TikToker Sarah Orrico (@sarahorrico) posts videos of her process behind creating signs for Trader Joe’s which include #satisfying marker sounds and typefaces. In a TikTok posted on Dec. 31, she uses specialty markers to draw on a Trader Joe’s sign that was “painted over,” making it more difficult to draw on.

“Boards that have been painted over are not smooth and satisfying to write on,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s overlay text. The video, which has received over 3 million views, shows that Orrico has difficulty erasing on the painted board. “Markers were terrible to work with on this one.”

After posting the video, the TikToker received requests to show some of her other work for Trader Joe’s, explain how she ended up making signs for the store, and discuss how all the Trader Joe’s signs across the country look similar.

“Every store actually has their own font,” she says in a follow-up TikTok. “For us, at my store, we have a template with the numbers and the letters on it and you just follow that template and you just practice. And then you, you know, can add your own little spice.”

Orrico has been working at Trader Joe’s since 2016 and applied as a “regular crew member.”

“There’s no art position,” she explained the follow-up. “But if you want to try and get into the art department, you would apply to Trader Joe’s and bring your portfolio and show an interest in art when you have your interview.”

She clarified that she is not “endorsed” by Trader Joe’s or representing the store in her videos in a TikTok caption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Orrico via TikTok comment and Trader Joe’s via email.

