‘Trader Joe’s candles can’t be trusted’: Woman says Trader Joe’s candle burst into flames

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that a candle from Trader Joe’s burst into a fire after she let it burn down.

In a video with over 2.9 million views, TikToker Sav (@21savvyyy) shows the flaming candle and attempts to put it out.

“I smell something burning in my house, and I’m like, ‘what the fuck,’ and I look over here and this candle is doing this,” she says, pointing the camera at a large flame emerging from the candle tin.

She then attempts to put out the flame using water, which seems to cause the fire to grow and spray sparks.

“We can all agree that my solution for putting out the flame could’ve been better,” she writes in the video’s caption.

While most people know that one should not put out grease fires with water, many are unaware that the same rule applies to candle fires.

“Never use water to extinguish a candle,” writes the National Candle Association. “Water can cause the hot wax to splatter and might break a glass container.”

Instead, the organization recommends using a “candle snuffer” to extinguish a flame, which works by depriving the flame of oxygen and causing it to die. A candle cover can accomplish the same goal.

Many commenters on TikTok said that this situation also could have been avoided had Sav cut the candle’s wick.

“This is why we trim wicks before burning,” wrote one user.

“Trim wick before every use. And you never burn it down that low for that long,” added another.

Trimming a candle wick not only helps prevent black soot from forming on the candle, but it can also prevent the candle’s flame from getting too big, hopefully avoiding a situation like that seen in Sav’s video.

Commenters were thankful for these tips, even if it took Sav’s accident to learn them.

“The way these comments made me realize not to pour water on candles…that’s what i would’ve done,” stated a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Trader Joe’s via Media Request Form and Sav via TikTok comment.