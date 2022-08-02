‘U better go back, prices going up too much to be giving out $7’: Customer gets charged for 71 bags at Trader Joe’s

When ringing up customers, errors can happen. Some items may accidentally be scanned twice; others may be omitted entirely. Sometimes, a customer may even be charged for an item they didn’t actually receive—or in the case of TikTok user Sasha (@sashthrifts), 70 items you didn’t receive.

In her now-viral video, Sasha shows a receipt from Trader Joe’s. Along with her variety of juices, the receipt shows that she received 71 bags, charging her a grand total of $7.10 plus $0.45 in taxes.

The video currently has over 336,000 views.

“They asked me if I wanted a bag at Trader Joe’s, and I was like, ‘Yeah,’” Sasha recalls in the video. “I was like, ‘Why is a singular bag $7? Do they really care about the environment that much?’”

At this point, Sasha says she realized the cashier’s remarkable error.

“She rang me up for 71 bags!” Sasha exclaims.

“I should have just said no once I saw the price, but it was too late; my card was in the machine,” she continues.

In comments, users made jokes about her situation.

“All [she] wanted was to be a healthy juice girly and she suffered for it,” one user wrote.

“They owe you 70 bags,” another stated.

“No u better go back,” a third shared before pointing to inflation. “Prices going up too much to be giving out $7.”

Others agreed that she should get a refund.

“GIRL IF YOU DONT GO BACK AND GET UR $7 WTF,” a commenter said.

“Girl I woulda went got my damn $7,” a further user wrote.

“She probably accidentally hit the 7 after hitting the quantity button,” an additional TikToker speculated. “They can easily refund you if you just go in no biggie.”

In response, Sasha agreed.

“No that’s def what happened and she ended up giving me a refund and was so nice about it,” she commented.

She also posted a series of follow-ups, one recounting the return process and another offering her own explanation from her time as a cashier.

“I definitely was out here making mistakes too,” she says of her cashier experience.

In the comments, users thanked her for the update.

As one user wrote, “I’m glad you went back, I needed this closure.”

We’ve reached out to Sasha via Instagram direct message.

