‘I’m always sweating trying out clothes’: Woman says fans in Torrid fitting rooms are game-changing

Plus-size fashion influencer Ashley Lopez praised Torrid’s air-conditioned fitting rooms in a now-viral TikTok that has amassed over 500,000 views and hundreds of comments since it was posted on Friday.

The video is captioned, “Petition to have fans installed in every fitting room ever.” Lopez, who goes by @superashley127 on the platform, was more than impressed by the fan setup she found at Torrid.

Not only does the store provide fans, but customers can change the settings, giving them more control over their shopping experience. The Daily Dot reached out to Torrid and Lopez for comment.

Lopez’s content focuses on fashion for curvy girls with outfits of the day, clothing hauls, and recommendations from bargain finds on Amazon to high-end brands. She is also documenting the lead-up to her 2025 wedding.

Torrid’s fans seem like a logical solution to a common problem, yet it is still an exceptionally rare find in the fashion world. Lopez has a series called “inside the dressing room” in which she tries clothes in-store (often sans fan) rather than in the comfort of her own home, as so many shoppers would rather do.

The #fittingroomproblems Lopez identified resonated with viewers who described the unpleasant changing room experience. “Overstimulated with the heat and leave before trying everything on,” one user wrote.

Another viewer commented, “Nothing more traumatic than the panic of being already overwhelmed, can’t [breathe] because it’s so hot… and then you get your head stuck in a top.”

One commenter said, “Being a big gorl and then having hot flashes bc of my antidepressants… dressing rooms are my own personal hell.”

In one video, Lopez visits the Abercrombie changing rooms. A commenter wrote, “No bc I went to Abercrombie and the lights were making me so hot omfg.”

The relief of Torrid’s cold air extends to its staff, too. “I worked at Torrid for 5 years and in the summer I would sneak away and chill under the fan for a couple minutes,” one commenter said, highlighting the often exhausting conditions of working in retail.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4 million U.S. retail workers earned an average of $13.13 an hour across a 30.7-hour work week in 2021. These hours often interfere with evening and weekend plans with little stability and sometimes grueling customers.

Comments on the video became a relatable safe space for women to bond over the pain of sweaty, cramped changing rooms.

Women in particular seem to be favoring online shopping. Crying in a changing room is an all too relatable experience for young women, making in-person shopping unappealing and intimidating.

Despite attempts by the brand to make their changing rooms more accessible, not all of the comments were supportive. Some people seized the opportunity to criticize other aspects of the company, like its clothes.

In a somewhat backhanded compliment, one user said of dressing room fans, “That’s my favorite thing about them. Now I just need them to work on the clothes.”

Another user agreed: “The best part about Torrid.”