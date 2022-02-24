TikToker warns viewers to always get receipt after allegedly being charged tip for smoothie without consent, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, one user warns about “service charges” and unauthorized tips after being charged a tip without consent.

“Here’s a friendly reminder to ask for a receipt in every single transaction you make,” the user, @flowersoverlove, says. “So many businesses are adding their own ‘service charge’ as well as adding that tip option whenever you’re not looking.”

She says she was charged an additional $3 to $4 in tips without her conset on a smoothie she purchased. The TikToker claims she didn’t find out until seeing her bank statement, after which she had to dispute the charge.

“So, always make sure you get that screen, sign, and select what you meant to click,” she says.

The TikToker also alleges that she was charged an 18% service charge at a restaurant after a server said the tip was not included in the bill. As a result, her family tipped 20% to 30% in addition to the charge.

“There’s no reason to scam your patrons like that,” she says. “It’s getting pretty ridiculous out there, so please ask for your proof of purchase and just be careful out there.”

The video garnered over 620,000 views, sparking debate among users in the comments.

Several users were outraged by the push to tip all service workers.

“Tipping culture is out of control,” one user said.

“Fast food shouldn’t even have that option tbh,” said another.

“I know America sux at paying their employees a living wage but when ppl feel entitled to a tip for doing the bare min or doing a service fee is -,” a third user said.

However, others clarified the difference between a service charge and a tip at a restaurant.

“If the server said no, even though there was a service charge, it means it probably didn’t go to her. it went to the restaurant,” one user said.

“Server here! Do be mindful of service charges cause they don’t count as tips & don’t go to the server. At least in my restaurant but we can get them,” said another.

Many urged customers to continue to tip their servers.

“Service charge is not a tip, service charge legally means the restaurant takes some. we’re not scamming, we’re trying to still get 20%,” one user said..

“As a waitress please don’t stop tipping tho I beg. $2.62 an hour isn’t enough,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @flowersoverlove via TikTok comment.

