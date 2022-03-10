‘They do not pay me enough to do both. So as a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job’: TikToker says he moved into his cubicle

In a viral video, a TikToker says he moved into his cubicle at work, because his job doesn’t pay him enough to afford an apartment.

“I am moving from my apartment and into my cubicle at work,” the user @calm.simon says. “They do not pay me enough to do both. So as a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job.”

The video shows him unpacking his belongings into the drawers and shelves of his cubicle.

“We’ll see how long I can get away with this,” he says.

The TikToker made several follow-up videos to answer viewers’ questions. He explains that there are showers in the second building, and he keeps his food, which consists solely of ham and pineapple, in the breakroom fridge. He says he’s been sleeping under his desk after “moving in” on Monday.

He also responded to comments that claimed he was squatting in the building.

“Squatting is unlawful, and nothing I’m doing is technically unlawful. It’s just frowned upon,” he says.

His initial video garnered over 9.1 million views, and some viewers praised the TikToker.

“It will eventually come to this. Use their electricity, gas, water, internet! Power 2 U!” one user said.

“With gas prices the way they are, I don’t blame you!” another said.

Many had questions about the logistics of living in his cubicle without getting caught.

“Where would you go when you call in sick?” one user said.

“What about the cleaning people?!” another asked.

However, several users shared similar experiences of themselves or their coworkers living at work.

“I did this in 2014. It took three weeks to get fired and evicted. Best of luck,” one user said.

“I had a coworker to do this at a job. Everyone knew and no one said a word to him about it. He had a lil grill he use to cook on & everything,” another said.

“My coworker that was homeless did this for a year…they never said anything to him,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @calm.simon via Instagram messages.

