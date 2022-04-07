Shopper tries to call out fellow customer for allegedly having more than 20 items in Walmart’s self-checkout—it backfires

In a viral TikTok video, a Walmart shopper attempts to call out another customer for having more than 20 items in the self-checkout line. However, his post backfired when many users criticized the TikToker for calling out the man.

“Twenty items or less… and he’s letting people in,” the user, @phillyoffensive2021, says, showing the man in front of him letting people enter the line ahead of him. “Yo, my man. That’s the 20 items or less line.”

The man is talking to someone on the phone, but he responds to the TikToker claiming that he has 17 items in his cart.

“Seventeen? What are you fucking stupid?” the TikToker says.

The man then hangs up the phone and asks the other shopper to repeat himself.

“I said, ‘What are you fucking stupid?’” he says, as the man blankly stares at him. “I’m just saying that’s not 17 items.”

“All right, you’re a racist motherfucker,” the man says.

“It’s definitely not racist. I’m just saying,” the TikToker responds.

The man then lets more people in line in front of him and begins to count how many items the accusatory shopper had in his cart.

“I’ve got four,” the TikToker says, pointing the camera to four 24-packs of Pepsi.

“No, you’ve got 96,” the man says, counting each individual can.

“Are you just gonna keep letting people go? All right, man, you got that,” the TikToker says while laughing and walking away.

The video gained over 140,000 views, and many users in the comments shared criticism of the TikToker.

“Male Karen taking this video,” one user said.

“Bro are you serious … you really getting mad over some who got more than 20 items,” another said.

“Imagine bein that Butthurt over a grocery line,” a third user said.

A few tried to count the items in the man’s cart, claiming that he likely had 17 items or slightly over 20.

“He prolly has 23…leave him alone,” one user said.

“Looks like he has about 17 items in his cart to me can’t see it all but counted what I can. I wouldn’t doubt his math skills with the soda trick there,” another said.

“Dude probably had 17 items, I mean who would make up that number, and from the video you can’t tell how much is in his kart,” a third user said.

Others noted that they would be more upset about him letting people in line in front of him, suggesting the TikToker should have gone around him.

“Bro let like two people in front of him tho lol that’s messed up,” one user said.

“If he’s letting people in THEN ASSUME HE IS NOT IN LINE,” another said.

However, several users applauded the man’s quick ability to add up the number of cans in his cart.

“He lowkey got quick maths,” one user said.

“I give the man credit. I’d say 90% of the people in this world wouldn’t know 24×4=96 without a calculator,” another claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @phillyoffensive2021 via email.

