‘TikTok only enforces the rules if you’re fat’: Plus-size influencer says TikTok suppressed her ‘get ready with me’ video

Plus-size fashion influencer Moe Olivia (@moeblackx) says that TikTok has been removing her get-ready-with-me style videos because they contain “adult nudity and sexual activity.”

Get-ready-with-me videos, also denoted by the hashtag #GRWM, feature creators putting on their outfits piece by piece and sometimes show them in their underwear at the start of the process.

In a TikTok on Friday, Olivia showed screenshots of a recent video of hers that had been removed by the app. In it, she wears a pajama set that consists of a tank top and shorts.

She then shows that other #GRWM videos that haven’t been taken down by TikTok show creators in their bras and underwear. All the videos feature thin women.

“And before you sit here and call me bitter, no no no. I think that everybody should be able to do that,” she said in her TikTok, referring to creators showing themselves in their underwear before getting dressed. “But TikTok only enforces the rules if you’re fat.”

The video in question was eventually posted after Olivia’s video talking about its removal. She has continued to post #GRWM videos.

“TikTok play nice,” Olivia says to the camera while wearing a full coverage robe in a video posted Sunday.

Other plus-sized creators commented on Olivia’s video explaining TikTok’s removal of her videos and said they had similar experiences.

“I posted a vid the other day in a bra and high waisted leggings and they took it down for ‘minor safety,'” @go.goddess commented. The user said after she appealed the removal, TikTok changed the reason for the violation to “adult nudity and sexual activity,” the same reasoning given to Olivia.

“The heavier I was the more frequently it happened,” user @zoeamira1 commented. “The app only [enforces it] on ‘curves.'”

Many commenters suggested that plus-sized creators band together and begin the process of a class-action lawsuit.

To combat the post banning and removal of videos, Olivia commented that “[uplifting] plus size creators and supporting [their] content” helps.

The Daily Dot reached out to Moe Olivia.

