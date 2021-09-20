A TikTok video posted of a McDonald’s drive-thru altercation has gone viral with over 13,000 views. In the video, a woman rolls down her window and yells, “Can I help you fags?” to the person recording, TikTok user @furgwiz4rd.

Amanda Kinney, 17, posted the clip on Sunday and told the Daily Dot in a phone call that there were four people in the car. Kinney was leaving McDonald’s after picking up their friend from work.

“We were waiting to turn out and she pulled into the parking lot and just immediately started yelling, and it was almost like she had road rage,” Kinney told the Daily Dot. “That’s what I thought she had at first—that she was angry that we didn’t pull out or something, but then she does the little gay hand motion, the limp wrist thing. That was the first time that she called us fags.”

According to Kinney, the woman then pulled into the drive-thru, and that’s when their friend, Ryan, started recording. In the 13-second video, the woman, dubbed a “Karen,” screams back and forth with Amanda’s friend Chris before turning away to address a McDonald’s employee through the drive-thru speaker.

“She asked us what we were doing, and I think it’s because we were just following her,” Kinney said.

Kinney said the woman yelled slurs at their group because the person who was driving, 19-year-old Chris, has pink hair. The woman, however, did not specifically mention Chris’ hair.

In the video, the woman also says “something about her calling the cops.” This seems to indicate that the woman thought Kinney was going to call the police on her, but Kinney said that they did not make any such claim.

Kinney thought the woman intended to call the police on them but was unsure because they could not make out what she said. To their knowledge, Tyler, their friend who works at that McDonald’s location, did not report the incident to the company.

“That McDonald’s is a little bit shady so they don’t really listen to that sort of thing,” Kinney said. They also noted that the woman is a regular at the McDonald’s location.

Kinney posted another video about the incident in response to a now-deleted comment by user @spookieedookiee suggesting that the group should get over being called a slur because “there’s people being killed over [their] race.”

“I don’t think that it’s fair to compare discrimination,” Kinney says in the video. Kinney adds that they are “not trying to undermine anything that’s happened to anybody else” and are trying to “bring to light that this thing is still happening.”

“It was really the first time that anything like that had really happened to me,” Kinney told the Daily Dot. “I have gotten a couple of strange looks, but nobody has really gone out of their way to do something like that.”

“It’s also been a while since I personally have seen this sort of thing on my social media with everybody kind of talking about ‘COVID Karens,’” Kinney says in the video. They told the Daily Dot that they posted the video because people find homophobia uncomfortable and tend to shy away from it, but it’s important that people know, “especially the younger generation.”

Kinney captioned the first video, “a reminder that people like this are still out there.” This proved an apt reminder as user @mrsandman714 commented, “Sometimes I forget there’s actually racist and homophobic people out there.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kinney’s friend Ryan via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email. They did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

