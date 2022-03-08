‘Not the 6 people’: Woman gets group chat saying her boyfriend was in another woman’s ‘sheets’ in viral TikTok

Technology has made it so much easier to find out if someone is cheating, with social media and texts and emails all providing handy receipts to out your significant other as a two-timer.

And that same tech has also made it super easy to out them to the world—and anyone else they might be hooking up with.

That’s what apparently happened with @mikamoniska, a TikToker who apparently received a group message informing her and five other women that the man she had been seeing had allegedly been seeing everyone else in the chat as well.

“Hello ladies! Hope this message finds you great!” it begins. “I don’t think any of us know each other BUT we share a man in common… Just wanted to come to you all ‘as a woman’ because he was in my sheets a couple nights ago and I did not know about you all.

“Do with this info what you will. No bad blood or none but wanted everyone to know. Have a great day!”

It’s a shockingly cheerful way to out a supposed cheater, and the upbeat music @mikamoniska chose to accompany her video sharing the text only amps up that vibe.

She also took the opportunity to clarify that the offender was included in the group chat, and said the woman who texted everyone “went hard with the iCloud hack.” There is no evidence to suggest revenge porn is involved in this text thread, however.

Viewers were eating the whole thing up, happy to see women supporting women even in such a ridiculously unnecessary circumstance this guy created.

“Bless her heart for including him in the chat,” wrote @ellenlauzier.

“Y’all should go out for drinks,” @astr0angel suggested.

@hsellers99 added that “‘Hope this message finds you great!’ is how I’m gonna start all bad news messages from now on,” while @the.real.pootlovato said, “I need to see the man that was able to pull 6 different women and if he doesn’t look like Chris Evans I’ll be disappointed.”

“You’d be disappointed,” Mika replied.

