‘I’m so scared’: Viral TikTok claims DoorDash driver watched customer for hours—it’s staged

In a mega-viral video, a TikToker claims that a DoorDash driver left food at his door and then lurked outside his house for 45 minutes. But the TikTok user has confirmed to the Daily Dot that the video, which has been viewed 11.9 million times, was staged.

“I want to go out and get my food but she won’t leave,” Anthony Wehnert wrote in the overlay text of the video. “She’s been hiding behind a bush for 45 minutes.”

Immediately, commenters came to Anthony’s support.

“Ngl I would call the cops,” one commenter said.

Others said this was typical DoorDash delivery driver behavior, noting that because the TikToker hadn’t picked up the order yet, they couldn’t be sure he had received it.

“She is waiting to see if she actually left it at the right place,” another TikToker said. “That’s what we usually do out of courtesy just in case.”

However, as more details about the story came out, comments turned to skepticism.

“Honestly, I have to say that this is staged,” one commenter said.

“Is no one questioning why he started filming her in the first place?” another asked. “Like he was literally already filming her before she even put the food down.”

The following videos from Anthony appear to validate the skeptics’ point. In a video follow-up, Anthony claims that the delivery driver was still on his front lawn the morning after delivering food. Only then did he make an effort to call her out for her actions, he claims.

“What’s your problem, dude? You’ve been here all night!” he asks as the woman runs from the camera. “I’ve already tipped you $5!”

Later in the video, he shows a group of people gathered outside his house with lit candles—a clip he overlays with the remix of the chilling “I Got 5 On It” remix from the Jordan Peele-directed film Us.

While TikTok users were already skeptical of the first video, the follow-up video from Anthony pushed many users over the line.

“Okay now it’s a bit ridiculous,” one TikToker wrote.

“Yeah now we know it’s scripted,” another said.

Numerous other users noted that Anthony opted to post the video on TikTok as opposed to sending it to the police.

“He doesn’t even call the cops,” one user said.

A third follow-up only seems to validate this point. In the video, Anthony pretends to give a statement promoting DoorDash under duress. Commenters didn’t buy it.

In an exclusive statement to the Daily Dot, Anthony reveals that the whole series was a sham.

“The video was fake,” Anthony told the Daily Dot. “That was my girlfriend.”

He explained that he got the idea after he and his brother received a DoorDash order.

“We thought it would be funny if the guy like never left and just waited outside staring at the house,” Anthony said.

His efforts were effective. Commenters are still flocking to his videos in search of updates on the story, a phenomenon Anthony finds comical.

“I’m glad people liked it for the most part,” he said. “It was a fun little series to do!”

Today’s Top Stories