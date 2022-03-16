‘Wait until district headquarters hears about this’: CVS customer berates worker over donation button, refuses to press red button to cancel in viral TikTok

In a now-viral TikTok, a CVS customer refuses to press a red button to opt out of a donation on the card reader, berating the cashier and demanding that the worker press the button instead.

The caption of the video posted by @gynnius on Tuesday reads, “Man did not want to hit the cancel button for prompt donation.” The card reader display allows customers opt to round up or add a donation to their purchase total.

In the clip, a customer in line films another customer standing in front of the cashier. “I don’t understand why you don’t just hit the damn red button,” the customer at the counter says.

“What is your problem? Like honestly,” the cashier says to the customer. “Why are you fighting me?”

The customer and cashier continue to argue until the cashier steps away from the register, and the person filming the exchange walks up and presses the button on the card reader themselves. “It’s not that hard, man,” the person says.

The other customer then tells the person filming to “mind their own business.”

“My fault. I’m sorry. I’m just trying to get you going,” the person filming responds.

The clip ends as the frustrated customer threatens to call “district headquarters.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@gynnius/video/7075423163684900142

The video was posted on Tuesday and amassed over 785,000 views by Wednesday. Users criticized the customer’s behavior in the comments.

“It’s because boomers think service [workers] literally live to serve them,” one user wrote. “They get off on the power.”

“People who never worked in customer service are so obvious. Like does he think that as a CVS employee that he has the power to change that?” another said.

“Wait until district headquarters hears about this,” a user joked.

A few commenters came to the customer’s defense and criticized major companies for asking for donations at check-out.

“He isn’t obligated to donate anything,” one TikToker wrote. “That guy shouldn’t be pressuring him.”

“He doesn’t want to feel bad for denying giving to the needy when in reality he’d be giving to a corporate tax cut,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @gynnius via TikTok comment and to CVS via email.

