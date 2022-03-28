‘How can anyone think this is an OK thing to do?’: TikTok creator profiting off blackface is putting on ‘modern day minstrel show’

TikTok creator @fannymaelee is being criticized for trying to profit off blackface through excessive tanning and racist depiction of Black culture and slang. In a viral video, user @tik.tok.tina calls out the creator for her “blackface.”

However, it’s unclear if the woman in the videos has anything to do with the viral TikTok account.

“Going through this account, seeing the hashtags that are being used, how she’s referring to herself, how she’s choosing to spell things—this is just a modern-day blackface minstrel show,” she says.

The user @fannymaelee utilizes hashtags like “#blackgirlmagic” and declares herself a “self-maid” Black woman, despite being a white woman. She touts that she is .9% South African and considers herself Black. The creator also commonly misspells words in a racist depiction of African-American Vernacular English.

The user @tik.tok.tina says she was reluctant to make a video about the creator, because she was unsure of whether or not the account was real or a joke, as she didn’t want to draw more attention to the TikToker. However, she says she needed to call out the creator for her blackface.

“First and foremost, this is not a fucking funny thing to joke about,” she says. “Second of all, if you are tanning so much that someone could easily take your likeness and convince the entire internet that you are purposely trying to ‘transition’ to be a Black person, you’re tanning too fucking much.”

She also points out that user @fannymaelee includes her CashApp linked in her bio, arguing that she is trying to profit off her blackface. It also includes a link to a GoFundMe page in which she claims her ex-boyfriend burned her house down, asking for £850, or about $935, in funds to rebuild it.

“They are trying to profit off of this racism,” she says. “The girl in the video, regardless of if this is your real account or not, oh my God, wash your face. Wash your face right now.”

Her video calling out @fannymaelee’s blackface gained over 230,000 views, and many were outraged at the creator’s racist behavior.

“How can anyone think that is an okay thing to do,” one user said.

“Going to her channel she spelled ‘wait’ with ‘weight’ girl you know the difference! Idk if that’s her being racist or literally just want attention 🙄,” said another.

Several others pointed out that use of tanning beds can result in skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, just one session in a tanning bed before age 35 can increase a person’s risk of developing melanoma by 75%.

“Jesus christ! Can people just stop? firstly racist but secondly skin cancer exists 😳,” one user said.

“Melanoma is coming for her tho, she’s gonna find out what karma is,” said another.

Many argued about whether or not the woman in the videos actually owned the account and made the videos. One user said emoji were used to cover the original account name of the woman in the videos.

“Guys this isn’t her account. those random flags are covering her @s. someone else is making these videos. not to say she is blameless, she just isn’t the owner of the account,” they said.

Others pointed out several other TikTok creators participating in blackface, including users @naomiobrien_xxo and @myblacklifematters.

“Ugh, there’s people like this all over the internet 😡,” one user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @tik.tok.tina via email and user @fannymaelee via TikTok comment.

