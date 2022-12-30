‘I was hired to work at Target’: Target worker confused after she was put to work as a barista at the in-store Starbucks

Earlier this year, a user on TikTok went viral after claiming that Target workers are cross-trained at many positions around the store — including the in-store Starbucks.

Now, another user has gone similarly viral after sharing the experience of being a Target worker unexpectedly behind the Starbucks counter.

In a video with over 1.8 million views, TikTok user Reagan (@scarpydoo) writes in the overlay text, “when customers start asking me for recommendations but I was hired to work at Target and just happened to get placed in the Starbucks,” with the audio overlaying the video expressing confusion.

“Don’t even know what an Americano is,” she adds in the caption. The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and Reagan via TikTok comment for further information.

In the comments section, Reagan explains, “…if a department is understaffed they just move other employees to it and have them figure it out.”

While this may sound stressful, many alleged employees in comments claimed to like this system.

“It keeps the job so much more interesting,” a user shared. “I can be doing drive ups and then later be making an iced chai latte.”

Still, other users recalled their own stresses about being suddenly placed out of their comfort zone at work.

“Me working at the Target liquor store and people asking what we would have for white wine and me just reading off the labels,” a commenter said.

“Me my first few weeks in beauty,” another added. “It was a learning curve but I’ve got it down now lol.”

Some offered Reagan ideas for which drinks to suggest when customers ask her for recommendations.

“Google most popular Starbucks drinks 2022,” one user advised.

“Tell them to get the easiest thing to make lmao,” a second stated.

“I always say iced chai with brown sugar,” a third suggested.

“Caramel macchiato,” wrote another TikToker. “Easy and fast and actually pretty decent.”

Additional users reminded her not to worry.

As one user wrote, “I’ve been working at Starbucks for a year now and I still do that.”