‘The voice change is my signature move’: Starbucks worker uses high-pitched voice to take customer’s order after coworkers dare her

A Starbucks worker went viral on TikTok after her coworkers dared her to use different voices to take orders.

User Jess (@jess_da_barista) records herself taking drive-thru orders through a headset. Her first installment, “SUPER LOUD AND EXCITED EDITION,” received over 626,000 views as of Friday.

In a very high-pitched voice, Jess begins taking a customer’s order. “Hello! Welcome to Starbucks! How are you guys today!” she says in a squeal.

In a text overlay, Jess called the voice her “customer service voice.”

This certainly isn’t the first instance of a worker altering their voice to make their job easier. One Starbucks barista utilized a “robot voice” in order to get customers to leave the drive-thru when they had to close early due to a plumbing issue.

In a comment, Jess assured viewers that she is a shift supervisor at Starbucks and allows these shenanigans to make her co-workers’ jobs a little more fun and less draining.

“Hey guys btw ik the voice is annoying, and ik it’s stupid, but it’s all harmless fun. i’m a shift supervisor at my store, and i allow and do these things,” she said. “So my baristas feel like work shouldn’t just be a machine of working pieces but we should be able to have fun and laugh:).”

Several viewers said they’ve done the same thing at their own jobs.

“I like to do accents!!! Idk if customers get mad but it’s just harmless fun when then chaos kicks in!!” one person wrote.

“When I worked in fast food I wanted to do a British accent taking orders and then normal accent when they pull up but I laugh too much,” another commented.

“My coworkers and I speak in British accents and ppl have legit thought I was British,” a third wrote.

“i do this when i answer the phone at work,” a fourth added.

One viewer argued that Jess’ high-pitched voice was at least more exciting than their usual drive-thru experience. “This is better than the no emotion… people who work drive thrus and sound like they hate their job,” they said.

In addition, commenters requested Jess do more voices, and she obliged in a follow-up video.

The TikToker also posted another video introducing herself to a customer in her high-pitched alter ego, which she calls “Candy.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @jess_the_barista via TikTok comment.

