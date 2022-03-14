‘LAWD HELP YOU’: Starbucks worker shares order 3 times her size in viral TikTok

A Starbucks worker has gone viral after sharing a video revealing a store order several times her size. In the TikTok, Maddie (user @jaradhigginsbiggestfan) steps away from the camera to reveal several massive stacks of boxes. The video currently has almost 40,000 views.

“Clocked in at 6 am to an order 3 times the size of me,” she writes in the video. “Having so much fun.”

In the comments, alleged Starbucks workers chimed in to share their tales from the job.

“I come in at 4 am to put away our order and it’s just so much shit,” said one user.

Others said that Maddie’s specific predicament was a relatable experience.

“That was me yesterday,” wrote a TikToker.

“Me as a closer watching them haul this in for 25 minutes,” added another.

More users said that dealing with all of these boxes should not be a part of Maddie’s workday, adding that those in charge of the business should assist.

“Let the owner’s put that away,” suggested a commenter. “They have a lot of free time everyday.”

Maddie’s video is adding to a growing trend of Starbucks employees using TikTok to show just how hectic their job can be. Earlier this month, user @thehighbarista went viral after revealing that she received a flurry of mobile orders at the beginning of her shift. A Starbucks customer similarly went viral after posting a video presenting a chaotic Starbucks located in a hotel, with many employees visibly flustered by the amount of orders they were forced to process.

In the case of Maddie, TikTokers finally resorted to simply trying to lift her spirits given the task she had before her.

As one user wrote, “LAWD HELP YOU.”

Maddie did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Starbucks did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

