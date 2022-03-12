‘This should be a crime’: Starbucks worker shares how slammed their first 16 minutes of work are in viral TikTok

A TikToker has gone viral after revealing the reality of her workday at Starbucks. The video, which was posted by Danielle Sanchez (user @thehighbarista), shows a massive pile of mobile orders placed right at the beginning of her shift.

Danielle’s video has more than 140,000 views.

“I started my shift at 10:00AM and this was 10:16AM,” she writes in the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thehighbarista/video/7073943182655999275

In the comments, other alleged Starbucks employees shared their horror stories from busy workdays.

“Same here,” wrote one user. “I was on cold bar and the drinks just wouldn’t stop.”

In response to this, Danielle says that they were so busy that she couldn’t afford to be restricted to one position.

“I don’t even remember what position I was on [because] I flexed around so much,” she wrote in the comments.

“And I thought the 15 item food order I got for drive thru this morning was bad,” expressed another user.

“That’s already one days work,” said a further commenter.

Most of these orders appeared to be for the “oven” position—a position some commenters and alleged Starbucks employees claim can be especially brutal.

“I hated oven!” exclaimed a commenter. “Hope you got tipped well for today!”

“I literally get heat stroke on oven and stand in the freezer whenever I can,” shared another.

“I’d rather make more drinks,” claimed a user. “The oven takes forever for huge orders and people get mad about having to wait.”

Further commenters and alleged Starbucks employees noted that customers don’t seem to understand the pressure employees are under.

“My fav is 14-15 food mobile orders then they show up less than 5 minutes later asking where it is,” said a commenter.

“When customers choose violence,” joked another.

Overall, commenters agreed that Starbucks employees should not be subject to such a rush.

As one user wrote, “This should be a crime.”

Danielle did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Starbucks did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Today’s top stories: