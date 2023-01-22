‘Girl, get your fingers out of somebody else’s Cranberry bliss bar’: Woman blasts Starbucks customer who rifled through other people’s mobile orders looking for hers

A user on TikTok has gone viral after calling out overly-aggressive Starbucks mobile orderers.

In a video with over 410,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Brittany (@britt.ostofe) recounts a recent experience at Starbucks in which she observed a woman “picking up all the bags, opening them up, [and] putting her stinky salad fingers in these bags looking for her food.”

Usually, Brittany says, customers simply “kinda [look] seeing if it’s your name on the bag.” This person, she says, was a special case.

“Girl, get your fingers out of somebody else’s Cranberry Bliss bar,” Brittany exclaims.

The video quickly set off a wave of discussion in the comments section, with many agreeing with Brittany’s point.

“This is why I don’t mobile order,” a user claimed. “Watched people riffle through SO many orders. Grabbing cups by rims/lids. Like, READ the name!”

“They label the ppls name on the drinks and bags lol. Y didn’t she just look for her name?” another questioned.

Some said they had observed events similar to the one described by Brittany.

“I actuall[y] witnessed someone touch my order and asked for a remake,” a commenter alleged.

“I’ve seen this,” shared a second. “There should be a better system.”

“A few years ago, I saw someone come in and pull each cup by the lid with her bare hands,” recalled a third. “I don’t do mobile sbux orders for this reason lol.”

A few users came up with their own solutions to this problem or claimed that their local Starbucks had ways of resolving this issue.

“I put my first and middle name on my Starbucks app so my name is always the longest sticker,” offered a user. “No searching for me.”

“There’s a Starbucks I sometimes go to they have a shelf behind the counter that staff can only access that’s mobile orders,” another TikToker said.

