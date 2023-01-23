‘One of the most embarrassed times I’ve ever felt’: Server humbled after customer told her she wasn’t getting $19 tip

A customer quickly humbled—and embarrassed—a restaurant worker after asking for all of his change back.

A short video, which explained the situation in more detail, was posted to TikTok by user Maggie (@maggie_gleek), the server. As of Monday morning, her clip had over 2.7 million views.

Though Maggie doesn’t actually speak in the clip, the text overlay further explained what transpired. The customer’s bill was $21, she wrote, and she was given $40.

“Without thinking, I said, ‘Do you need change?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you’re not getting a $19 tip?’” the text reads.

It continued: “It was one of the most embarrassed times I’ve ever felt. Why is that so embarrassing idk but it is. I just ask, ‘Do you need change’ as a habit I hate.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Maggie via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear which restaurant she was employed at during the time of the incident or whether the customer ended up leaving a smaller tip.

Fellow servers and restaurant workers in the comments, though, were quick to offer advice about how to avoid similar situations in the future.

One of the top comments on the clip, with over 13,000 likes, read: “Never ask just bring it back lol.”

A number of other viewers seemingly agreed.

“Why would you ask if they need change? Always bring back change. Always,” a second viewer said.

“I just say, ‘I’ll be right back with your change’ anytime they pay cash,” read a third comment. “Most people will say nothing if they want it back or tell you to keep it.” To this comment, Maggie responded: “I normally do that!!!! I just got tripped up. This was a really weird customer.”