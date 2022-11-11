‘What be in the Diet Coke for y’all to be drinking it like it’s water?’: Server calls out customers who order Diet Coke at restaurants

TikToker Grace (@gracefromthe6) went on a viral rant against Diet Coke drinkers who slurp down massive quantities of the stuff and constantly ask for refills. She states in the video that after years of working as a server in multiple restaurants she has come to the conclusion that this is a universal issue she has come across with fans of the carbonated beverage.

“Whenever I have a table that orders a Diet Coke or anyone orders a Diet Coke I just,” Grace says in the video, sighing. “Because that lets me know off rip I’m gonna have to bring you at least six more of these.”

“Like what is in the Diet Coke?” Grace continues. “What be in the Diet Coke? For y’all to be drinking it like it’s water? Do the bubbles not bother you? The carbonation don’t bother you? Cause it be bothering me.”

“And I hate watching people, when you set the Diet Coke on the table they be just-” and then the video cuts to her throwing her head back with a cup on her mouth as if she’s part of a speed-drinking competition.

There are some scientific studies that point to excessive diet soda consumption, according to research conducted by the National Library of Medicine. The agency points to mental receptors in our brains that positively respond to “taste reward circuitry” in the same way that consuming sugar does in our brains. However, since there isn’t a caloric component attached to imbibing Diet Soda, we crave more.

“Thus, sucralose activates sweet taste reward circuits but may not fully satisfy desire for sweet caloric ingestion, which may contribute to excessive food intake,” the center writes.

Throngs of TikTokers who claimed to be Diet Coke devotees confirmed in Grace’s comments section that this is the case and they confirmed her assessment of the insatiable thirst they have for diet sodas.

“As a Diet Coke drinker. Yes you are correct,” a top comment read.

“We diabetic sis so we thirsty,” another user wrote.

“It’s bc I’m addicted I’m sorry but I’ll tip you well at least,” another user confessed.

One user wrote, “had a guy ask for 2 diet cokes & i was like cause its only him on the table & he said its caz he don’t want to bother me if i get busy.”

“It’s the aspartame,” another user claimed. “It’s wonderful.”

