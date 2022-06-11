‘They had like 50 items, it says ten’: Man shouts at Publix cashier for allowing customers with more than 10 items in express checkout line

Two viral videos of a grocery store customer vehemently insisting grocery store employees enforce policies limiting the number of items in an express checkout line have garnered more than 700,000 views online.

The videos, posted by @tallnall, show an older caucasian man arguing with an employee, while the TikToker filmed the interaction in a Publix grocery store.

What started as an a loud complaint from the customer turned into an argument with the Publix cashier, who suggested he go to another checkout on his next visit if he had a problem with cashiers serving customers with more than 10 items in the express lane.

In the first video, the customer shouts, “10 or fewer,” repeatedly while waiting in line.

The second clip shows him checking out, still arguing with the employee. “If you don’t like it you don’t have to come through my line, either,” the cashier urges.

Another employee asks what the problem is, and the cashier explains the man’s issue. “They had like 50 items, it says ten,” the customer says, pointing to the sign on the express checkout station.

Some commenters sided with the man who raised the complaint, writing that the other customer should have respected the limit, or that the Publix employee should have better enforced it.

“He should be chewing out the customer that brought way more items,” one commenter wrote. “Cashiers don’t have the authority to turn away customers. Jeesh.”

“If it say 10 or fewer and you have at least 20 they should be told to go to another line or take the sign down,” another commenter wrote.

“I’m on the customer side they shouldn’t have a sign that says it and the employee getting smart I prefer self check out now,” a third said.

Others supported the cashier and person filming who told the man he was in the wrong, or remarked on the way the man spoke to the cashier.

“I work at Walmart and we can’t refuse any customer in express lane,” one commenter wrote. “But love how you stood up to him!”

“Some of y’all really think customer service workers are supposed to just sit there and take bad treatment with a smile cause it’s ‘our job,'” another commenter wrote.

“I’ve cashiered and I’m sick of people treating people like a machine,” a commenter wrote. “That man disrespecting the person helping him.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tallnall via comment on the video.

