After someone destroyed a TikToker’s human rights yard sign and Pride flag, he found an interesting solution. Instead of just one LGBTQ Pride flag, user Addison (@addison.foskey) covered his entire lawn with flags, earning support and acclaim from users on the platform.

His first video on the topic has over 2.5 million views and has inspired several subsequent updates.

In the first video, Addison shows the damage.

“To the person who stole our human rights sign and tore up our Pride flag, I have two words for you: wait and watch,” his video starts. “If one flag bothered you that much, you are going to hate me after this.”

In a follow-up video, Addison revealed the collection of flags for his planned revenge.

Some users even asked to send Addison Pride flags.

In another video, Addison offered instructions on how to do so, with many taking him up on the offer. Some users requested names be added to certain flags, to which Addison obliged.

Eventually, Addison posted an update on his new yard, which is now covered in a Pride banner and many tiny Pride flags. The TikToker claims in comments that his yard now contains over 100 flags.

Users on TikTok supported Addison in his quest.

“I LOVE THE LESBIAN FLAGS AND THE FACT THWY ARE THE UP TO DATE ONES,” one user wrote.

“Prayers that no one will mess with it,” a second added. “Love it.”

Others mocked the original vandal.

“These kind of people will never know what peace and love is,” one viewer shared. “But anyways you’re gonna show em’.”

In comments, Addison clarified that, while he disagrees with the vandal, people have the right to protest. However, they must still follow the law.

“Shit, you wanna protest on the sidewalk it’s you[r] right,” he wrote. “But theft and trespassing is a different ballgame.”

