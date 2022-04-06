TikToker films paramedics tending to white woman after crash but not Black woman

Following a car crash in Atlanta, a TikToker recorded emergency responders tending to the white woman involved but not the Black woman in a viral video.

The video, shared by user @the.eclectic.realtor, shows a red car, swarmed with emergency responders tending to the white woman.

“Look where the Black lady is standing. While all the paramedics are tending to this white lady, who has just a little cut,” the TikToker says, panning the camera away from the accident to show her standing off to the side alone.

She says she went up to the Black woman to talk to her and confronted the paramedics about the lack of attention shown to her.

“I just wanted you to see exactly why people say Black women need to be protected,” she says.

In the caption, she revealed that TikTok initially removed the video for violating “Community Guidelines.”

“To Clarify: BW was not acknowledged at all until me and another parent intervened. There is no justification or ‘buts’ – this is inexcusable,” the TikToker said in a comment.

In a follow-up video, she shares a screenshot of her text messages with the Black woman, in which the woman revealed she received a ticket that she’s trying to fight against. The TikToker calls out for other users who can provide legal advice, and she later noted in a comment that she was in touch with legal professionals to help the woman.

“Update: Made contact with a few litigation attorneys/paralegals as well as insurance adjusters — thanks to all for sharing this!” she said.

The TikTok received over 1.1 million views and sparked outrage among many users in the comments.

Many Black users showed frustration at the situation.

“I’m tired of us having to explain ourselves for equality,” one user said.

“They don’t believe us when we’re in pain or think we can tolerate more pain. just sad I hope she’s okay,” said another.

“Literally right in our faces. & when you call them out they love pulling that ‘calm down’ to make it seem like we’re the problem smh,” a third user said.

Several noted that they or their family members have similarly been ignored by paramedics after car accidents while they tended to the white people.

“This happened to me after a car accident as well….. it was ridiculous,” one user said.

“Happened to my sons too. they just left them to the side when she ran a red light and hit them. and they left my sons to find her dog,” another said.

“This happened to my mother back in November… a little yt girl (teen) HIT my mom’s car and lied about it. the paramedics tended to her & not my mom,” a third user said.

However, a few users dismissed the woman’s claims of medical racism.

“Bye what she looks fine and the other person is still in the car, they were obviously trying to treat someone more seriously injured,” one user said.

“I mean if she’s fine, then she’s fine. Let’s not make nothing into something,” another said.

The TikToker addressed these comments in another video, stating that those who claim she’s “pulling a race card” would be blocked.

“If there’s one thing that I’ve noticed, it’s that people will gaslight the fuck out of Black women when it comes to how we are treated on a systemic level,” she says.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @the.eclectic.realtor via TikTok comment.

