‘I’ve never been so disrespected in my life’: Marketing coordinator candidate asked to fill out paper application at job interview, sparking debate

A job applicant has sparked debate on TikTok after sharing a story about her experience applying for a job.

In a video with over 46,000 views, TikTok user Natalya (@natalyahaddix) recounts her experience, saying she’s “never been so disrespected in [her] life.”

In her telling of the story, Natalya says she applied to a variety of positions using Indeed. Eventually, one of the employers reached out, though Natalya claims that there was something off about their communication from the first message.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, we liked your application. We’d like to interview you. Can you come in for this interview?’” she remembers. “I’m like, okay…That’s a little inconvenient for a first interview. Maybe like a phone call, a Zoom call—you want me to drive 45 minutes all the way for a first interview?”

She says she figured in the end that it was OK and decided to go. But as Natalya researched the company further, something didn’t sit right with her.

“First of all, not the type of company I thought they were,” she says. “Second of all, their mission, vision, brand, voice, values, all of those—they’re not there. And lastly, I see that the position is for ‘Marketing Coordinator,’ which is not an entry-level position.” She added in a later comment that the listing requested two years of experience. “This is a position that requires experience, and they want to pay $36-38,000. In Miami, Florida!”

Payscale notes that “Miami’s housing expenses are 40% higher than the national average” and has “grocery prices that are 21% higher than the national average.” The median rent in the city is $1,699 per month, adding up to just over $20,000 annually.

Speculating that there may be an error, Natalya says she decided to go to the interview anyway “and just find out what they’re about.”

Upon arriving at the interview, Natalya says she was greeted by two glass, “fishbowl” offices, with one filled with applicants. She walked in and was immediately instructed to fill out a paper application.

“I’m like, fill what out? You have my application, you have my resume. I even brought my resume with me,” she says. “Literally a paper application, as if I were applying for a summer job or something.”

Turning to the other glass office, Natalya suddenly noticed that the interviews were underway inside, allowing her and all of the other applicants to hear the details of the applicants’ interviews.

Time passed, and soon, Natalya’s interview time slot passed. After someone came to take in two more applicants who weren’t Natalya, she says she questioned the receptionist about what was going on. The receptionist responded that it was simply an interview, to which Natalya answered by excusing herself and leaving.

“If you want to show people that you do not care about your employees, that they are dispensable to you, literally just have an interview process like that,” she concludes.

Some commenters were quick to support Natalya.

“Elder millenial here, this is MAJOR red flags. I’ve NEVER experienced an interview process like this,” wrote one user.

“This happened to me once. It sounds like it was actually a cold calling/sales job. They always mislabel the job title to get people to apply!” claimed another.

“I can’t believe in 2022 they still have those paper applications,” added a third.

However, some took the opposing position, saying that what Natalya described was a normal interview process.

“What? People in their 30s and 40s have to do exactly the same, and we didn’t have zoom calls, then so stop complaining,” a user shared. “It’s is ridiculous.”

“I dont understand.. any interview I’ve been to has been similar to this.. what am I missing,” a second stated.

In a follow-up video, Natalya further explains her position.

In short, she says that Gen-Z has realized that there is little value in “work[ing] our lives away just because somebody tells us to.”

“I don’t care what the working world was like 20 years ago, 10 years ago, even 5 years ago,” she says. “Since the pandemic, everything has changed, and it’s changing for the better.”

She goes on to say that she has worked hard to achieve what she has, and if she feels that a business is not giving her the respect her effort deserves, there’s no value for her in attempting to cater to their interests.

“But honestly, even if I had not worked that hard, even if I was just coming out of high school, trade school, or college, I would still be demanding that respect. Do you know why? Because I don’t want to be treated like how all of you guys were treated for years and years and years in your career,” she notes.

Many commenters agreed.

“Millennial here, you’re right!” a user exclaimed. “I stopped putting up with it at my last job, left, doubled my salary and work remotely. You will find it!”

“Honestly so proud of you. Because I spent my whole life being miserable for companies,” a further user added. “Speak your truth babe!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Natalya via Instagram direct message.