‘The tree of the almond moms’: Daughter shows off mom’s skinny ‘Ozempic tree’

A woman on TikTok was tree-mendously let down by her mother’s Christmas tree.

Instead of a full Christmas tree that came with all the bells and whistles, it was stick-skinny. This led to the nickname “Ozempic tree.”

Ozempic, generically known as semaglutide, is a medication used to help adults with type 2 diabetes. The weekly injection regulates the release of insulin to improve blood sugar levels.

While Ozempic is not FDA-approved as a weight loss medication, it has gained popularity for helping people lose weight by suppressing their appetites. Several celebrities have opened up about using Ozempic for weight loss, and many more are rumored to be using the medication.

“Moms tree off that Ozempic,” read the text overlay on Sage Rollins’ (@sagekellyrollins) video. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” song plays as the daughter pans the camera to show the tall but skinny Christmas tree.

By Wednesday afternoon, the video had received over 3.8 million views.

One of the comments suggested that the tree is the “tree of almond moms.”

An “almond mom” is a term used to describe a mother who is stuck in food and diet culture. Since diet reigns supreme, they often project these fears onto their children through phrases like “once past the lips, forever on the hips” and “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.”

The phrase took off on TikTok after a clip of Yolanda Hadid on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills resurfaced. In a 2013 episode, her then-17-year-old daughter, Gigi Hadid, called her and told her that she’s not feeling well.

“I’m feeling really weak,” Gigi told her mom, who was previously a model. “I had, like, half an almond.” Instead of encouraging her daughter to eat a proper meal to feel better, Yolanda told Gigi to “have a couple of almonds and chew them really well.”

Commenters on Rollins’ video also branched out to include jokes about the skinny Christmas tree.

“Ozempic tree, ozempic tree. How you have tiny branches,” one user wrote. “Its adorable though.”

“Is that tree nauseous and super dehydrated?” another joked, poking fun at the notorious side effects of Ozempic, which can include nausea, vomiting, and dehydration.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rollins via TikTok comment.