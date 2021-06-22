‘Heartbreaking’: Toddler’s death sparks controversy after mother live-streams from hospital room

A toddler’s death has sparked controversy after his mother live-streamed from the hospital room and accused medical workers of not doing anything to save him.

Three-year-old Nayim Carter was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia back in December, according to an investigation by WFTV. He was in the hospital for six months when his heart stopped, and his mother’s now-viral live stream began.

“And all of a sudden, his heart stopped,” Nayim’s mother, who goes by the name Amina Muhammad, said during the stream. “And now, his heart won’t stop stopping. And they keep having to bring him back. And now they’re done. They said they’re not going to do nothing else about it because they’re done working on him.”

She insisted that he “still has a blood pressure, he still has oxygen, and he still has a heart rate, ‘cause his daddy is fucking working on him because they said they’re not going to do this shit no more ‘cause they’re done.”

Another portion of the video actually showed Nayim’s father, who goes by the name Alli Muhammad, performing chest compressions on the child in the hospital bed.

The stream immediately drew outrage online, as people empathized with the parents and questioned why the hospital would allegedly stop working on Nayim when his parents insisted he could still be saved.

if you dont know who nayim carter is- look him up. he was a 4 year old black boy who was hospitalized. medical staff gave him the wrong medication and when his heart stopped did not assist him. his family had to administer cpr themselves while medical staff WATCHED. — 🔞maevis/ cash🍒 (@Maevis_sins) June 16, 2021

justice for nayim carter.

a thread

/// death, hospitals, medical neglect pic.twitter.com/ByOKqmBj6p — gorgje HIT TWITCH FOLLOW GOAL!!!! (@gorgjeLIVE) June 21, 2021

This mother has lost her son name #nayimcarter in a #orlando hospital called #nemourschildrenshospital in #orlandoflorida. Now the doctor gave him a unknown drug but they told them it was #benadryl. But the mother says it’s not true. Please make this video go viral. pic.twitter.com/hEhdJC7eK7 — Lions Den 🇺🇸🇵🇸 ADOS New Mexico (@TherealLionsDen) June 16, 2021

As more information came out about Nayim and his family, it was revealed that the child had nearly drowned back in February 2020 and had not woken up since the incident.

According to WFTV, brain scans taken a month after his accident showed “very minimal brain activity,” but Nayim’s parents were unwilling to let him go. Instead, they had the hospital release him into their care, where Amina insisted he was still responding to songs and exercises done by his grandmother in the same space.

Now, the video taken from Nayim’s hospital room is prompting accusations that the staff didn’t fight as hard to save the boy’s life as they should have, despite his parents’ wishes, because they found he was already brain dead.

The way the hospitals did nothing to save you broke my heart. I pray you get justice young king #justicefornayimcarter pic.twitter.com/yNZ1KWPqgD — itss.jah_ (@Jah_da_meanace) June 15, 2021

The vids are particularly heartbreaking because the fam is performing CPR on the child. Not the hospital staff, the fam. The hospital said he passed in 2020 that’s why they weren’t helping. #nayimcarter — Attention Engineer (@Caramelbelle) June 16, 2021

The Nayim Carter situation is heartbreaking. Reminds me of Jahi McMath. The hospital probably wasnt obligated to help Nayim because theyd declared him *legally* dead. The family felt he was still alive. Hospital staff stood by watching as the family tried to save him. Horrible. — The Honorable Arlis Green (@arlisgreen) June 16, 2021

The people that work there should be ashamed of themselves that young boy is gone. His parents were doing CPR while the doctors just stood there watching how dare they. #JusticeForNayimCarter pic.twitter.com/21u1IOdgUY — Miacarlin (@Miacarlin2) June 15, 2021

Others have stood by the hospital in the matter, empathizing with the grieving parents but questioning whether there was really anything else that could have been done.

This baby was in a coma for over a year. He was dead, there was nothing the staff could do. Pray for his family. #JusticeForNayimCarter — lemonad3baby (@cancelmybandz) June 15, 2021

That nayim Carter story is sad but very misleading. the boy had already passed. He was being kept alive by life support. In the video she's doing cpr and goes "his pulse is 144" you don't do cpr on someone with a pulse 144? So while sad I don't think this is medical malpractice — ⓦ sura⁷ 🧈 is suffering under capitalism (@wendyprnt) June 16, 2021

hella respect for this thread. tired of people pushing the narrative that the hospital staff are scum for not saving #nayimcarter when there was a lot more to the story than the video portrays. please read. https://t.co/hIgzqwxstL — 🏐noya/kuroo supremacy🏐 (@hungrooo) June 20, 2021

He drowned a year ago and has been on life support ever since. The hospital wanted to issue the death certificate but the family objected. That’s why you don’t see them in any of the videos. #allegedy — Attention Engineer (@Caramelbelle) June 16, 2021

Nayim’s father has reportedly insisted “there is no much medical, empirical or scientific condition or thing such as ‘brain death.’”

He has also reportedly said that the family has requested their own autopsy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nemours Children’s Hospital and Amina Muhammad.

