‘I can tell in 2 minutes if you’re gonna get hired or not’: Recruiter shares most important question during job interview

While the typical job interview can last anywhere from 30 minutes to over an hour, the truth is, many hiring managers don’t actually need that much time to know if you’ll be a good match for a company.

In fact, a 2015 study claimed that of polled hiring managers, 5% made their hiring decision within the first minute of the interview; by minute five, nearly 30% had made their decision. Over half of hiring managers took less than 15 minutes.

Now, a recruiter and user on TikTok named Clio (@heyhellorecruiter) has gone viral after sharing what she says is one the most important questions of a job interview—and it usually happens within the first few minutes.

The question? “Tell me about yourself.”

While the question may seem innocuous, Clio explains that there are many things a potential employer can learn from your answer to this question.

“We want you to set the tone when we ask this question,” she explains in the video that’s been viewed over 710,000 times. “Almost immediately, we can tell by the way you answer that question if you’re going to be direct and concise with all the other questions we ask. We’ll know if you took the time to read the job description because of the relevant things you bring up… or if you read up on the company or the people you’re talking with.”

“It’s a broad question, but we’re leaving it up to you to answer in the best way that you can,” she concludes.

She later posted a video offering potential answers to this question.

In short, she says one should summarize who they are as a potential worker, their experience as it applies to the role, their experience working with customers/clients, their interest in the specific job to which one is applying, and some more personal reasons why they are interested in this role, among other things.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the question.

“Interviewers are always impressed by my answer to that one bc i have a whole script planned out,” one user laughed.

“Sell yourself is what my mom would say,” another added. “Read the job description and it’s responsibilities & explain how you would be the best fit to accomplish them.”

“I’m an interviewer and I use this question all the time, absolutely agree with you,” a third claimed. “My version is: ‘tell me about you and what do you do.’”

That said, some are simply frustrated with the process of learning how to game an interview.

“The degrading things we must do to survive,” a commenter said. “Thanks for the tips tho fr.”

“I detest that question. Like detest it lol,” a second wrote.

“This question is what is answered on a cover letter. Kinda unfair if you’ve already provided them with one and they still ask you,” a further TikToker noted.

