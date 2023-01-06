‘Would’ve kept it and wouldn’t say anything’: McDonald’s customers say they received Chick-fil-A mac and cheese in their bag

When you’re buying fast food from a well-established franchise, it’d be pretty jarring to see a menu item from another chain in your bag.

While this sort of crossover food episode is less unlikely at a combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, a TikToker is going viral for claiming that their McDonald’s drive-thru order came with some Chick-Fil-A macaroni and cheese.

User Joceye (@Jocelyneespino_) writes in a text overlay of the clip, “We went to McDonald’s and they put a mac n cheese from chick fil a Confused [as fuck].”

In the video, a woman extricates a tub of what appears to be Chick-fil-A macaroni and cheese from the bag of McDonald’s food.

“Um, why is there a mac and cheese in our, in our…what?” she says to the drive-thru worker who is holding a plastic cubby out of the window. It includes other items as the employee instruct the customers to “take the whole thing.”

It’s not uncommon for one corporation to own several business entities. KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and the Habit Burger Grill are all owned by YUM! brands. However, McDonald’s is owned and operated by McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A is its own business that is run by the Truett family.

The Daily Dot reached out to Joceye via TikTok comment, and McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A via email for further information.

TikTokers who saw Joceye’s post speculated as to why the Chick-fil-A mac and cheese was in the bag. Some accused her of putting it there herself and of trying to pull a prank on her viewers. Others said she was simply “askin too many questions.”

Some viewers thought that this was an instance of the employee taking a co-worker’s lunch and putting it inside of the bag either as a prank of their own or to get back at someone for some work slight.

A few TikTokers cared less about the Chick-fil-A mac and cheese and more about the fact that the drive-thru employee appeared to be handing the customers the entire sauce bin.

“Dude either boutta quit or had a bad day,” user @uncertifiedpharmacist wrote. “did he actually give you guys the sauce bin?” .

Another possibility worth considering is that the item was part of a “food swap” between fast-food workers at neighboring restaurants. Eight-time Mr. Olympia winner and retired bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman said in his documentary how, while working at Dominos pizza, he and his co-workers grew tired of eating pizza every day and would exchange grub with the other fast-food workers who were tired of eating the same thing at their own jobs as well.