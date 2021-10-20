‘He talked to him like a toddler’: Man puts alleged bus bully in his place in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a man putting an alleged bus bully in his place after he allegedly harassed women on a bus.

User @ajahnvenice filmed and posted the video, which has over 1.3 million views and over 8,000 comments. The caption reads: “This guy was saying really nasty things to my friends & I. This random dude came over because he heard what was going on and told him to leave us tf alone!”

The overlay described more: “Someone find this man, he was an angel for protecting us that day.”

It also included the text, “Dude harassing us on the Sprinter. This man stood up for us and helped us out.” However, the alleged actions of the man occurred before the TikToker began filming.

In the clip, a man calmly folds up his glassed before leaning in and grabbing the other man by his shirt collar.

@ajahnvenice Reply to @thenailroomestero video without music. This guy was saying really nasty things to my friends & I. This random dude came over because he heard what was going on and told him to leave us tf alone! ♬ original sound – ajahnvenice

“Let me tell you something; I’m only going to give you one more chance,” he quietly tells the man. “You understand? I’m not a f*cking game. I’m not a f*cking joke. So you need to stop playing games with me and everybody else.”

“Mind yourself and behave yourself. OK? All right?” he continues, still clenching the man’s collar.

The alleged harasser affirmed his request, never looking away from his face.

“I’m minding my business, so leave me alone and leave them alone. Don’t nobody wanna be bothered with your bullshit,” the man tells him.

Viewers are lauding the man who allegedly stuck up for the women.

“Legend has it, his shirt is still wrinkled to this day,” one commenter joked. Another wrote, “He talked to him like Moms gave us the talk before the store.”

“He talked to him like a toddler,” another said.

“What you saw here is a REAL alpha male. They’re not loud and boisterous… they’re THIS RIGHT HERE,” a fourth said, remarking on the man’s calm demeanor in what is the top comment on the clip.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ajahnvenice for more information.

