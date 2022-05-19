‘You are under no obligation to answer the door- even if they see you’: Man peeks into woman’s window after she doesn’t answer door

A TikToker filmed a man peeking into her window after allegedly ringing her doorbell for 10 minutes.

@anastasiz_14k posted a video over the weekend. It was filmed from her bedroom at 6am, she noted in the text overlay. She also said in the text overlay that someone was ringing her doorbell for at least 10 minutes.

She later says in a follow-up that she initially tried to ignore the doorbell but eventually decided to look out the window.

“He’s there ’round the f*cking corner watching me sleep,” she says in the follow-up.

The first video on the incident features a man looking in the TikToker’s window.

“I start to have a panic attack. I start to shake because I’m so stressed,” she recounts. “Immediately call the police. They’re here in like five, or less than that, minutes and they found him literally right next to my flat.”

She says the cops arrested the man and advised the TikToker that if the man returned to the grounds, he would go to jail. It is unclear where the TikToker is located.

Her first video on the incident was viewed nearly 10 million times.

Viewers shared their support for the TikToker in the comments section. Some reminded others that “you are under no obligation to answer the door” and that prioritizing safety over politeness is important.

“Even if they see you!” @chonkyboibenny emphasized. “Call the police. Safety > politeness.”

“Omg my heart dropped when I seen him come to the window,” @katiemcm444 wrote.

@anastasiz_14 responded to one comment that questioned the man’s alleged arrest. @anastasiz_14 says she found out through her neighbors the man has previously been accused of “spying” on other women, and the police have been called on a number of occasions to take him away.

“And you know what police says? That apparently he’s completely harmless,” she says. “There’s no fucking way he’s getting away with this. There’s no fucking way.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @anastasiz_14 via TikTok comment.

