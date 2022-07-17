‘That’s a $5 commitment for 15 minutes’: Woman exposes man who brags about no longer taking women out on dinner dates

In a viral TikTok video, a woman records a conversation she overheard between two men about their dating tricks. One man notes that he doesn’t take women out to dinner but grabs coffee with them instead.

The video features the TikToker Erin (@erinstagram) as she films herself eavesdropping on the conversation. The caption reads, “Listening to the guys next to me discussing dating strategies for 30 minutes straight.”

One of the men says he prefers taking women on coffee dates rather than dinner dates because it’s less of a commitment.

“So, instead of taking out a girl to dinner, you know that gets expensive,” he says in the video. “I just started doing coffee, and that’s like a $5 commitment for 15 minutes, you know? And I can drink faster, you know?”

The other man then agrees.

Erin’s video has been viewed over 1.7 million times as of Sunday. A conversation sparked in the comment section, and viewers agreed that a coffee date is a great way to first meet someone, especially if you don’t know them well or don’t trust them yet.

“When I was dating I used going out for coffee as a screening to see if I wanted to actually go out on a date. Short commitment easy out,” one person wrote.

“I mean- I see nothing wrong with a quick coffee for a first time out together, if there’s not a connecting it’s a 0 loss,” another agreed.

However, many viewers requested Erin share the rest of the video. Erin adds in a follow-up that she agrees that getting coffee is a safe first date, however, she shares the reason she started recording. The TikToker says the man listed multiple bare minimum requirements that must be met during said coffee date.

“He was saying that the bare minimum for a woman for him to date would be she has her own place and she has her own car,” Erin says. “And she has to have a good credit score.”

She then includes a clip of the man stating why a potential partner must have a good credit score.

“Well, the reason why I say credit because lord knows my credit isn’t no good,” the man elaborates. “If I’m gonna do anything it’s like she’s gotta have some..decent credit.”

He then claims the only way he was able to purchase a home was due to his wife’s credit score. “Uh, well, my wife did,” he says, noting that his wife bought the house, not him.

However, this led to confusion regarding the man’s relationship status in the comments.

“Wait. his wife bought a house? but he still doing coffee dates w other women?” one person asked.

“Wait the guy saying his wife got him the house is the same guy saying he only takes girls on coffee dates? Like he is married but still dating?” a second questioned.

Others accused the man of wanting the woman to take care of him.

“So he wants women to take care of him… he wants a mommy,” one person commented.

“So he wants a mom?” a second agreed.

“He doesn’t want to be a provider he wants to be taken care of basically it doesn’t matter if he has nothing to offer, cus the woman will,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Erin for comment via TikTok comment.

