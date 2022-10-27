‘Man expected a pound of lobster for $6.99’: Customer says Long John Silver’s Lobster Bites are half crumbs, sparking debate

A user on TikTok has gone viral after alleging that, after ordering three Tail Packs of Long John Silver’s Norway Lobster Bites, the actual food they received contained mostly bits of fried breading.

In a video with over 1.3 million views, TikTok user Stephanie (@goldenretriever_family) says she paid $14 for three Tail Packs of Lobster Bites. When they actually got the Tail Packs, they discovered that each pack came with a substantial amount of “crumblies” in place of lobster—little bits of fried breading that come with some Long John Silver’s orders.

However, commenters said that what Stephanie experienced was actually typical for the product and that she may have actually gotten more than expected.

“I work at long johns,” claimed a commenter. “We put crunchies with everything.”

“I work at ljs it’s only 8 per order, we are also angry about it,” stated a second.

“I worked there 2yrs ago. this is how it was,” alleged a third.

“When I worked at ljs years ago they came in little baggies per serving and they were skimpy then too,” shared a fourth.

Other users criticized Stephanie for expecting more lobster from a fast-food restaurant.

“Imagine ordering lobster from Long John Silvers and expecting anything other than salty crunch fish knuckles,” joked a commenter.

“Man expected a pound of lobster for $6.99,” offered another.

Some expressed appreciation for the product’s packaging, which is shaped like a lobster. “Anyone else think the most interesting thing here is the creative packaging?” one said.

It’s unclear how many Lobster Bites Stephanie received, but from browsing videos on the topic, it appears that receiving “crumblies” alongside the bites is atypical.

These crumblies appear to be a TikTok favorite.

“The crispies were the only good thing about that place,” claimed a user. “Only reason I ever wanted to go as a kid.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Long John Silver’s via contact form and Stephanie via TikTok comment.