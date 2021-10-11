‘I’m over that whole narrative’: Karen tells Asian man that Asian hate doesn’t exist in viral TikTok

A TikToker encountered a Karen at a bar who said she was “over [the] whole narrative” Asian hate, and he’s turned it into a viral video that’s resonated with a number of people.

The video is courtesy of @charleschoiboy, who posted it to TikTok on Friday and have garnered 295,000 views since. It opens with the TikToker saying, “Welcome to racism at a bar I went to tonight.”

It then cuts to a bar, in which the Karen is saying, “I just heard Asian hate, and I’m over that whole narrative.”

The TikToker then says, incredulously, “There’s no Asian hate?”

The Karen then asserts that there is not.

The conversation continues with the Karen asking the TikToker if he feels oppressed, to which he says, “Yeah, I feel oppressed, because I’m a minority in the U.S.” He then brings up that he’d been racially profiled, and that Asians have experienced racism and hate speech of late because of the coronavirus—or, as some have called it, the “China virus.”

The Karen also said, “I don’t see the Asian community out there protesting over Asian hate because there’s no Asian hate,” which made the TikToker react, noting, “There have been so many protests about Asian hate!”

The Karen was also joined by a friend, an Asian woman, who said she didn’t experience any hate speech or any of the things the TikToker addressed.

At the end of the video, the TikToker singled that person out, saying, “It sucks 10 times worse when it’s your own people, but apparently Asian hate isn’t real, so I learned that tonight,” he said.

He went on to talk about internalized racism, noting, “Just because you don’t experience something means that other people don’t experience it, that everything has to do with your own self-actualization of real world events … blows my fucking mind.”

“I definitely love being told I don’t experience racism,” he added. “It’s like up there … top five turn-ons, top five kinks.” He then finished with a chef’s kiss.

One commenter asked, “How did she even start this conversation?”

He replied that he was “debating someone about the vaccine,” and that when “I mentioned SAH, she turned around and said, ‘Oh my God, don’t even get me started on Stop Asian Hate.'”

The commenters showed support, with one relating to his situation by saying, “As a Black person, I would absolutely LOVE a non-Black person to tell me about MY experiences. Would LOVE it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker for comment.

Today’s top stories