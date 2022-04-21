‘Tell me what time you get off’: ‘Karen’ threatens to fight teen Walmart worker

In a viral TikTok video shared earlier in the month, a “Karen” threatens to fight a high school student working at Walmart.

The Walmart employee, Rachel (user @rachelt369), later said that a couple who she believed to be on drugs came into her store. She said she approached them to ask if they needed help, and they said they needed assistance getting outdoor furniture down from the garden center.

The manager working that area was on a lunch break, and Rachel said she knew customer service was backed up so they wouldn’t pick up the phone. She said she suggested the customers head to customer service and ask for assistance in person.

At that point, the woman allegedly accused Rachel of being lazy and wandered off. However, the woman allegedly eventually came back to confront both Rachel and the manager, who returned from lunch by that point, and that’s when things got heated.

The Walmart worker recorded some of the interaction, keeping the camera on herself. The woman complains about “shitty employees” and gets mad at Rachel for supposedly smirking and laughing while she was being berated.

“You get paid to do your job. Do your job,” she says. “You shouldn’t tell your customers to go to customer service, you should get your lazy ass on the phone.”

The customer then continues to tell the TikToker how she should be doing her job, repeatedly calls her a “little girl,” and berates the manager for supposedly letting himself be disrespected.

“You are a lucky little girl, because if you were outside…” she trails off, before calling the worker a “trifling little ho” and telling her to quit her job. “OK, tell me what time you get off; I’ll be back up here. I’m old school, I don’t put up with shit like you.”

The video received over 2.7 million views, and many viewers were frustrated with the customer.

“She sounded like a level 99 Karen,” one user joked.

“You kill ‘em with that smile baby, it only makes her even more mad,” another wrote.

“I hate how customers think just bc something don’t go their way it’s us ‘not doing our job’ or ‘do your job’ BABE (THERE’S) SO LITTLE WE CAN DO,” a third user commented.

Rachel expressed concerns about potentially losing her job after the video went viral, noting that she loves working at Walmart and gets along well with her co-workers and the manager who was involved in the altercation. She also clarifies in a follow-up video that she didn’t take the customer up on her attempt to fight.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rachel via TikTok comment and Walmart via its website.

