‘It’s cause they want to steal your ideas’: After applying for over 350 social media jobs, TikToker calls out employers who ask for work before hiring

A woman on TikTok recently went viral after sharing her experience trying to find a job. Having applied to over 350 jobs, she calls out employers who ask applicants to do work before they’re hired.

TikToker Molly (@moremollyplease) says she’s filled out that many applications in the last three months and had countless interviews, but still can’t find a job in social media and marketing.

Her video has received over 1.1 million views as of Sunday.

Molly claims that after several interviews, employers have asked her to provide “viral” content ideas, whether they are written out or actual TikTok videos. She goes on to accuse these companies of allegedly intending to steal applicants’ ideas.

“Even if you’ve provided them with a portfolio of other things you have made go viral, it’s because they want to steal your ideas,” she says.

Despite the TikToker saying she’s frequently more than qualified for these positions, she claims people with larger social media followings and no experience have been selected over her.

“Twice now, people with much larger followings than me have been chosen over me for the job even though neither of them had brand social media experience,” Molly said.

Furthermore, Molly emphasizes the importance of social media roles, as they are often required to juggle responsibilities and content creation across platforms, despite often being underpaid for such an overbearing workload. “They want you to be the Instagram, TikTok manager, email manager and wear like seven different hats, and then offer you the equivalent pay of your first internship,” she adds.

After the last three months, Molly says influencer-dom seems like the only pathway for her to get a role in her field. “So here I am, trying to be a freaking influencer because maybe that will get me hired,” she concludes.

In the comments, several viewers shared a similar experience to Molly.

“I graduated with a degree in social media and I AM IN THE SAME BOAT!! I am struggling,” one user said.

“We’re in the same row in the same boat driven by the same captain in the same sea !!!!! This is literally my life !!!” a second said.

“Literally this. the job I ultimately got took 5 months to get back to me,” a third wrote.

On a positive note, big-name companies and influencers also reached out to Molly in the comments.

“Apply & work for us,” language-learning app Duolingo commented.

“Are you in LA? I am looking for a production manager!” content creator/influencer Madi B Webb asked.

“I honestly need someone like you but I live very far away and my content is very raw. I wish you the best,” influencer Dora moono Nyambe wrote.

Even popular YouTuber Meghan Rienks reached out, who Molly notes in a follow-up video has been her favorite content creator since she was 12 years old. “This is WILD. Are you still looking for a job?? I can try and put feelers out!” Rienks wrote.

