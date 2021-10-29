Instagram model receives backlash for ‘photoshoot’ with her father’s open casket

An Instagram model reportedly shared photos of herself posing with her father’s open casket. She deleted her account amid backlash.

Fitness model Jayne Rivera’s (@Jayne_Riveraa) Instagram account is no longer available on the platform, but the images she shared of herself posing with her father have been shared by other social media users, across Twitter and TikTok.

The images are captioned, “Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi, you were my best friend. A life well lived.”

On Twitter, at least one user compared the photos to a scene from Rick and Morty, where the character Jessica takes a selfie with her deceased grandmother.

Another user pointed out that in some communities, funerary photography isn’t a big deal at all.

“This may come as a surprise, but a lot of communities do take pictures of themselves in front of caskets, hospital beds, or even dead bodies of their loved ones as a way to show their mourning,” the user wrote. “It’s weird to outside communities, but a total nonissue in the community.”

In response to the comments regarding funerary photography, another user wrote that this specific instance was “rude” considering how Rivera posed in the photos.

“I understand photos with the dead, even if you’re smiling, but posing in typical thirst trap poses (one not included in the main post had a shot accenting her heels and rear) with your dead father as a backdrop, not even a subject?” they wrote. “That’s not just weird, it’s rude.”

While the Daily Dot could not reach out to Rivera for comment due to the scrubbing of her social media presence, she did make comments to NBC News, alluding to the fact that her father would have approved of the photos she shared.

“Everyone handles the loss of a loved one in their own ways; some are more traditional while others might come across as taboo,” Rivera told NBC. “For me, I treated the celebration as if my father was right next to me, posing for the camera as he had done on many occasions prior.”