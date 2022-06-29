‘What am I gonna do with all this beef stroganoff? It’s not even different flavors’: Instacart shopper delivers TikToker 34 boxes of beef stroganoff

In a viral TikTok, a woman says an Instacart shopper delivered 34 boxes of beef stroganoff she didn’t ask for, sparking people in the comments to share their experiences with the grocery delivery company.

Mandy (@twomomssquad) posted the clip on Tuesday with a screenshot of the Instacart email saying that they’ll provide “a refund to resolve the issue.” In her voiceover, she says, “They made it right but I still have 34 boxes of beef stroganoff.”

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 701,000 views. She simply captioned the video #beefstroganoff.

In a previous TikTok, Mandy shares how she and her family have COVID-19 and are in quarantine, hence opting for grocery delivery. She says she ordered Gatorade, Pedialyte and also let the shopper pick “replacements of something if they were out of stock.:

“Well, I was being a mom and didn’t realize that they were messaging me so they just picked whatever for us,” she continues. “Here’s what they picked.”

She pans the camera to the table where there are 34 boxes of Hamburger Helper’s beef stroganoff.

“What am I going to do with all this beef stroganoff? It’s not even different flavors, nothing, it’s just beef stroganoff,” she says in exasperation.

Many users told Mandy in her viral video’s comments section to donate the beef stroganoff to a local women’s shelter or even a food pantry.

“Then your local food banks & shelters are gonna be v appreciative! Right?” someone else commented.

Others chimed in with their own Instacart bloopers.

“No im dying bc one time they brought me 20 tomato’s,” one user claimed.

“This happened to me once. I was given 10 bags of pork rinds and 6 cans of mixed nuts. I had ordered stuff to make chicken noodle soup and sandwiches,” another wrote.

As someone else pointed out, “I feel like this is what you call a win.”

According to Instacart’s Help Center, an issue with an order has up to 14 days to be reported, and then a refund or credit will be issued.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Instacart via email.

