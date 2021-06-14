Influencer makes cryptic 2-word Instagram post moments before dying by suicide

A Moldovan influencer reportedly died by suicide after making her final Instagram post last week.

On June 9, the body of the influencer, known as Nicuseaaa, was found by police in the courtyard of the apartment building, where she lived with her boyfriend, according to Yahoo News. A letter, asking her family for forgiveness, was also reportedly found.

Police spokesperson Natalia Stati reportedly told local press that “No signs of violence were found.”

It is reportedly believed that Nicuseaaa was suffering from depression. Shortly before her death, Nicuseaaa posted a black square on Instagram, captioned “the end.”

She had around 100,000 followers at the time.

Authorities are still reportedly investigating Nicuseaaa’s death.

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).



If you are a teen dealing with depression or other mental health issues, see PBS.org for a list of resources and organizations that can help you. If you are an adult, see Mental Health Resources.

