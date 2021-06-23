‘They don’t get paid enough for this sh*t’: Worker records, walks away from teens igniting fireworks display in grocery store

A grocery store employee in Minnesota recorded a video of teenagers setting off fireworks inside the store, then walked away, smirking in disbelief. His response is quickly becoming a meme on Twitter.

The video was shared alongside a news story of the incident. Fox 9 reported that a group of teenagers allegedly lit a fireworks display inside a Hy-Vee grocery store in Eagan, Minnesota and were subsequently taken into police custody. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the smoke closed the store for the rest of the day, according to the news site.

WATCH: A group of kids reportedly set a fireworks display on fire in the aisle of a Hy-Vee grocery store in Eagan, Minn. Monday afternoon. https://t.co/lqxbqSncfp pic.twitter.com/LyduaRLjmG — FOX 9 (@FOX9) June 22, 2021

The nine-second video gained traction on Twitter, where users reacted to the employee’s actions (or lack thereof) in quote tweets.

Some Twitter users questioned the pay rate and safety of the employee.

I can guarantee you that whatever that employee was being paid, it was not worth putting that fire out.

Some places also have policies that PREVENT employees from putting it out(probably to prevent them from being sued if the employee got hurt because of it) https://t.co/iVRjL7lYJV — Laika L. Gagarin | TMI = (21,360/60,000) (@LaikaAndYuri) June 23, 2021

But for most users, the video prompted jokes about the responsibilities for low-paying service jobs.

“That guy is every retail worker who knows they don’t get paid enough for this shit,” one user said.

“Fuck that, shift just finished,” another user said.

“Me leaving work everyday fully aware of how busy we are,” a fourth said.

Others took the opportunity to share their own workplace disasters.

I love how this dude just walks away. Reminds me of when I worked at Media Play & the roof collapsed and started leaking. Just walked away like: “Yep, I ain’t paid to deal with this.” I quit the next day anyways. https://t.co/JAvBWnq9JY — DADZIG (@alifeinwords) June 23, 2021

One user noted the situational irony of the company’s slogan: “Where there’s a helpful smile in every aisle.”

“Narrator- There was NOT a helpful smile in every aisle,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hy-Vee and was unable to contact the employee.

